Clinton student sells sweet treats with a side of nostalgia

CLINTON — Jake Heinlen has a unique hobby to fit in between eighth grade classes, wrestling, football and hunting season: running a business.

Jake, 14, is CEO of Jake’s Candy Spot, a candy store that operates out of the Clinton Flower Corner and Country Church Craft Mall. He was inspired by a candy shop he visited on vacation that sold nostalgic candies.

“I thought I would bring that to Clinton,” Jake said.

The candies, like candy cigarettes, Charleston Chews and Astro Pops, often bring up memories and stories from people’s childhoods.

“My favorite thing is to hear everyone’s candy stories,” Jake said.

Jake is an eighth grade student in Clinton schools. He started the business on Feb. 1, when he was 13.

Jake’s operates from a booth in the Flower Corner. The larger store rents space to small businesses like his and handles checkout, which lets Jake focus on school and athletics.

“I can’t run a booth seven days a week,” he said.

Jake runs the company, but it is technically registered under his mother, Melinda Heinlen, and she continues to help him. He has always had an “entrepreneurial spirit,” she said, and would constantly come to her and his father with business ideas when he was younger, many of which were less practical than a candy store.

“I’m just super proud of him, and then it’s also been fun because it's created an opportunity for him and I to come together,” she said.

She is especially glad that her son brought something new to Clinton. A big part of Jake's motivation was to give kids who do not have as many chances to travel an opportunity to buy candies like the ones he found on vacations. It also brings together generations, with grandparents and parents bringing children to the booth and sharing their favorites from their own childhoods.

“I want to share the nostalgic treats of the past generations with the new generations,” Jake said.

He also wants to give back. He hosted a fourth grade field trip while students were learning about other youth entrepreneurs. He hopes to continue working with the education system and find other ways to encourage young people to become entrepreneurs.

“Our goal is to inspire kids to explore business hopes and dreams,” Jake said.

Jake’s Candy Spot also received $1,300 through the REV pitch competition hosted by First National Bank and Trust Co. and the DeWitt County Development Council. Jake’s was one of five businesses selected after presenting about their businesses.

The competition’s goal is to provide grants to “rev up” local businesses and give them a chance to practice building and pitching plans, said Lance White, vice president of ag and business banking at First National.

“We knew coming in that it would be interesting seeing how (Jake) did,” White said. “And he did a great job.”

One thing that really helped Jake’s business stand out was that Jake talked about the responsibility he felt to help inspire other kids as well, White said.

Jake was pleased but surprised his business received a grant, and said he plans to use the funds for a computer to help with bookkeeping, inventory and other activities.

So far, all of his profits have gone back to the business, including expanding inventory. Melinda Heinlen estimated the Candy Spot has offered around 250 different products, including candy, sodas and novelties like scratch-and-sniff pencils, with around 200 products available at any time.

The business is called “Jake’s Candy Spot,” rather than “store,” to make it easier to expand, Jake said. His business also stocks products at the Wapella Bank building, plus sodas at Coffee Corner in Clinton. He has previously set up at events like the Apple ‘n Pork Festival, Mum Fest and at games at the Wapella ballfield.

Jake hopes to open other businesses in the future, but wants to keep the Candy Spot going for the long term.

Jake’s Candy Spot can be found on social media on Facebook and Instagram. Clinton Flower Corner and Country Church Craft Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It is at 1160 Illinois Route 54, Clinton.