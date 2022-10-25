'Classy and simple' farm-to-table fare at Micki's in Hopedale

HOPEDALE — Micki’s Farm to Table, 112 NW. Main St. in Hopedale, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

Owned by Micki Gayon and John Williams, the cash-only restaurant opened on Aug. 19, 2021, and has already attracted diners from Springfield to Chicago. Both have strong Central Illinois ties: Gayon is originally from Pontiac and Williams from Stanford, and he owns bars in Stanford and Danvers.

“I’m just a mom that likes to cook healthy, not a chef or anything. We keep it classy and simple,” said Gayon, whose four children all work at the restaurant. “This is a great town to own a business in, and everyone’s always willing to lend a hand.”

Almost all of the meat for the restaurant comes directly from Williams’ family farm, which has been in his family for over 200 years. The bar tops and tables also came from their own timber.

“We make everything ourselves except French fries, cheese curds and kids’ chicken strips that are brought in. All beef comes from our own cattle,” Gayon said. “We have good drinks and good food because everything is homemade and delicious.”

The restaurant location has previously been home to a blacksmith shop in the 1900s and an assortment of other business, including Froggy’s ice cream and frozen yogurt shop, a retirement building, Spuntino Pizzeria and a restaurant called The Cove. Several items in the restaurant pay homage to the previous businesses, and one wall also features an array of Illinois license plates.

Gayon describes the restaurant as a destination bar that has a farm punk theme. It features a variety of old-fashioned farm tools, lights made out of pipes, medallions and leather horse accessories and equipment that act as wall décor. They even have their own butcher block.

“I enjoy the customers the most and I really like it back in the kitchen. I like feeding the customers food that comes our farm, that we raise,” Gayon said. “We have fun here and we hope you have a good dinner. There’s nothing better than working with your best friends every day.”

The restaurant offers seasonal menus, but currently the most popular items include the ribeye, alligator mushrooms and onion rings. The blueberry cilantro margarita and the pecan pie martini are the most popular drinks. The restaurant also offers alcohol-free “mocktails.”

The lemonade is created in-house, Gayon said, as are all of the mixers for the bar. She said they infuse the alcohol and make their own syrups for the bar, which also carries four Little Beaver beers on draft.

The restaurant also offers a lunch feature and dinner specials, including fried chicken on Thursday nights and marinated and aged ribeye on Friday nights. Saturday nights are “Micki’s choice,” which was recently jambalaya.

Gayon said the restaurant goes through a five-gallon bucket of ranch in three days and 16 liters of lemonade in a week. They hand-ground their own chicken, make their own gravy and sauces, and Williams prepares the steak.

Micki’s also hosts private parties and events, but only on days when the business is not regularly open for indoor dining and carryout.