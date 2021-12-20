Civil rights attorney calls State Farm 'disingenuous' after documents reveal settlement offers

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm offered settlements to 20 employees in connection to discrimination complaints, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Monday.

Represented by Crump, Carla Campbell-Jackson is suing the Bloomington-based insurance company, accusing it of racism, discrimination and retaliation.

After working for State Farm for 28 years, Carla Campbell-Jackson was terminated within two weeks of reporting discriminatory practices; she has accused the company of firing her in retaliation for speaking out.

On Monday, Crump said in a statement from his law office, documents from a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigation into State Farm reveal at least 20 employees were offered settlements “concerning the racial discrimination allegations Dr. Campbell-Jackson raised.”

In a statement last week State Farm said Campbell-Jackson’s allegations are without merit, “as they run counter to our values and who we are as an organization,” and her cause for termination was sharing personal information outside the organization.

“It’s entirely disingenuous for State Farm to pretend and publicly state that her charges have no merit,” Crump said. “... It’s time for State Farm to do the right thing by Dr. Campbell-Jackson, both in public statements and in the settlement of this case, and to use this as a catalyst to affirm State Farm’s belief in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The EEOC previously denied a request from The Pantagraph to release documents related to Campbell-Jackson's claims.

