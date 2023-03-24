BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington announced this week that businesses can now apply for a permit to run outdoor dining and bar service through Oct. 31.

Any city establishment that wishes to use outdoor dining areas needs to acquire a permit. This includes any establishment with an outdoor dining area and those looking to temporarily expand their current areas or temporarily create an outdoor dining area for on-site consumption.

Applicants must provide an accurate propose floor or site plan, a certificate of liability insurance, and written permission from neighboring businesses.

Businesses that are already operating outdoor dining areas still need to comply with rules and restrictions established in the past, including ADA compliance, noise restrictions and hours of operation. There is no cost for outdoor dining permits.

Those interested in receiving a permit can fill out an application at cityblm.seamlessdocs.com/f/OutdoorDining or by visiting The Hub, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103, Bloomington.