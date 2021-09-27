Citing labor shortage, Schnucks to close an hour earlier

ST. LOUIS — Most Schnucks stores, including those in Bloomington and Normal, will be closing an hour earlier starting next Monday. The company cited an ongoing labor shortage and changing shopping patterns.

Except for some stores in the St. Louis area, stores will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Deli, meat and seafood counters will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To help address the labor problems, the company is hosting a career fair at every location on Oct. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. Most positions being offered are part time.

The company also announced it will be giving employees bonuses based on hours worked in January. This is the forth bonus since the pandemic began and some employees could receive up to $600. Those hired at the Oct. 7 career fair who are still with the company on Jan. 2 will be eligible for a bonus.

Stores also will close at 9 p.m. on the day before Thanksgiving, be closed Thanksgiving and open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Stores will close at 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas and Dec. 26, reopening at 6 a.m. Dec. 27. Stores will close early at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and open late at 9 a.m. on New Years Day.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.