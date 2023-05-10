BLOOMINGTON — Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual restaurant featuring chicken salad, will open its Bloomington location on Tuesday, May 23.

The restaurant, at 506 IAA Drive, will hold a grand opening starting at 7 a.m., with the first 100 guests winning one large chicken salad per month for a year.

In addition, one randomly selected guest will win one large chicken salad per week for a year.

This marks the brand's fifth restaurant in the state and the second for local franchise owner Yonas Hagos, who also owns a location in East Peoria.

“The focus on spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others can be felt the moment you walk through our doors. It’s what drew me to the Chick in the first place," Hagos said in a news release. "The East Peoria community has embraced our flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salad and Southern charm, and I am confident that the people of Bloomington will equally enjoy this beloved brand.”

The Bloomington location will include a drive-thru and a dining room for 80 guests. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Guests can also expect these specials and giveaways in the days following the restaurant's opening:

May 24 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special on their next visit

May 25 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tumbler

May 26 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol

May 27 - The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chicken Salad Chick cooler