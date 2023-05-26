Gift this article
SPRINGFIELD — The
Illinois Department of Agriculture is asking farmers and agrichemical facilities to participate in a free agrichemical container recycling program.
The program will begin in the middle of July and continue into August. Sites throughout the state will collect containers that can be recycled to make shipping pallets.
The following collection sites will be open locally:
Earlybird Feed Fert, Deer Creek: 9-11 a.m. July 31. Contact Karmon Gudeman at 309-620-1440. Ag-land FS Inc., Hanna City: 1-3 p.m. July 31. Contact Jarret Summers at 309-565-4315. Nutrien Ag Sol Inc., Saunemin: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 1. Contact Eric Green at 815-832-4491. Grainco FS Inc., Lostant: 9-11 a.m. Aug. 2. Contact Greg Simms, 815-368-3215. Helena Chemical Co., Toluca: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 2. Contact Justin Hughes at 815-452-2377.
Participants are responsible for rinsing containers; removing caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals; and cutting off the tops and bottoms of plastic drums and cutting the sides from top to bottom.
Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the program.
For more information or to receive a free brochure about the program, call 1-800-641-3934.
Jerry Costello, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, speaks to farmers, researchers and officials at the Illinois State University Farm near Lexington on July 12, 2022.
