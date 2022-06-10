Caterpillar expanding, hiring 50 more workers in Pontiac

PONTIAC —
Caterpillar Inc. is holding open interviews the first Tuesday of every month at its Pontiac facility, with plans to hire an additional 50 workers there.
Caterpillar is expanding operations in Pontiac, where they manufacture fuel injection equipment as well as exhaust aftertreatment. The company is seeking mechanical engineers and welders to add to the facility's current staff of 1,100.
An employee fabricates exhaust aftertreatment equipment Tuesday, June 7, at Caterpillar in Pontiac. The red tarp is meant to protect passersby who may not have eye protection.
D. Jack Alkire
The open interviews will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at 1300 4H Park Road, Pontiac.
Lisa Miller, who works in media relations for Caterpillar, said applicants should bring their education and work history, along with a photo ID to get a visitors pass for the facility. She also recommended that applicants bring a resumé.
Skill, precision, safety are key
Mike Pickell, fuel systems product manager at Caterpillar, said highly skilled workers are essential to the company's process.
"The products we make are very precise," he said. "Our tolerances are 40-millionths of an inch."
"We make the
cleanest diesel engine possible," he added.
The C27 engine has a 27-liter displacement and can produce up to 1,900 horsepower. But Regan Hennis, fuel systems factory manager, said the lead selling point is the amount of torque it can provide at low revs. Caterpillar in Pontiac designs the fuel injectors for the C27. There are 12 cylinders and a fuel injector for each one. Each injector weighs over 3 pounds.
D. Jack Alkire
The Pontiac facility covers more than 1 million square feet and features multiple work environments.
Regan Hennis, fuel systems factory manager, said atmospheric control is necessary.
"Because of our tight tolerances, half the facility is air conditioned," he said, noting they keep the temperature stable within two degrees.
Olivia Holowinski is training to be a fabrication specialist at Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. Jack Alkire
Hennis said the facility has two in-house training laboratories: one for precision machine grinding and the other for welding training.
Olivia Holowinski was hired in May and has been training to be a welder. She said precision is drilled into the training.
Blake Uphoff, a senior at Illinois State University, is training to be a machine operator. He is studying engineering technology at ISU and said his work at Caterpillar reinforces his studies.
"We did a lot of process modeling (at ISU)," he said. "I can actually see the production flow."
The schematics of the fuel injectors produced by Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. Jack Alkire
Pickell said the entire engineering process is designed for the parts to be
refurbished.
"We partner very closely with our re-manufacturing division," he said.
Employees on the production line make components for diesel fuel injectors Tuesday, June 7, at Caterpillar in Pontiac.
D. Jack Alkire
Pickell said Caterpillar "designs our products so that they can be re-manufactured" so that they can "reduce raw materials." He added that these products carry the same warranty as new ones.
Aftertreatment factory manager Cisco Prado said safety is of utmost importance at the factory, and they do safety drills the first Tuesday of every month for all three shifts.
