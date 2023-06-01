BLOOMINGTON — The BTS Basketball Academy in Bloomington will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Four Seasons Health Club 1, 904 Four Seasons Road, Bloomington.

The academy is a nationwide year-round basketball program made in partnership with NBA players Bobby Jackson, Larry Hughes and Chris Paul and designed for boys and girls in grades K-12.

Hughes will be at the event on Saturday, along with BTS coaches, for skill demonstrations. Children in grades K-8 can join a day of free skills and drills classes. There will also be program open houses from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-5 p.m.

There will be skills and drills for grades K-3 from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. Grades 4-8 will be from noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

Regular classes begin Monday. The academy offers memberships, smalls group and private training, and summer camps.

For more information, visit Btsbloom.com or contact Jasmine Brooks at 314-324-0120 or manager@btsbloom.com.