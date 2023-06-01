BLOOMINGTON — The BTS Basketball Academy in Bloomington will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Four Seasons Health Club 1, 904 Four Seasons Road, Bloomington.
The academy is a nationwide year-round basketball program made in partnership with NBA players Bobby Jackson, Larry Hughes and Chris Paul and designed for boys and girls in grades K-12.
Hughes will be at the event on Saturday, along with BTS coaches, for skill demonstrations. Children in grades K-8 can join a day of free skills and drills classes. There will also be program open houses from 11 a.m.-noon and 4-5 p.m.
There will be skills and drills for grades K-3 from 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. Grades 4-8 will be from noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
Regular classes begin Monday. The academy offers memberships, smalls group and private training, and summer camps.
For more information, visit
Btsbloom.com or contact Jasmine Brooks at 314-324-0120 or manager@btsbloom.com.
Photos: Bloomington at Normal West boys basketball.
Senior Night at Normal West.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington on Tuesday in the first quarter at Normal West boys basketball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West starters introduced.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Logan Sluder.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Nate Moore.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal West's Gavin Camp.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington's Adam Beasley drives.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
