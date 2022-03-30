Bloomington's Pizza Payaa featured at International Pizza Expo

Pizza Payaa owner Adam Elpayaa poses for a photo at the International Pizza Expo last weekend in Las Vegas.
BLOOMINGTON — Pizza Payaa, a local pizzeria at 4 Currency Drive in Bloomington, was featured at the International Pizza Expo March 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Their unique box size and design was a prominent display on the main floor at the world's largest pizza convention.
"It was an honor to see our pizza box on display at an international pizza convention," owner Adam Elpayaa said.
Pizza Payaa is celebrating 18 months in business. The pizzeria started as a pre-order only, pop-up style business but has grown into a full-fledged restaurant that now offers takeout, delivery and dine-in five days a week.
"As our business continues to grow, it gives us the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to us," Elpayaa said. "We are nothing without our amazing customers and support."
Photos: Construction at the new YMCA in Bloomington nears completion
YMCA Chief Operating Officer Patrick Mainieri surveys a large multipurpose room Tuesday in the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington. The room will be available for rental by community groups.
DAVID PROEBER
Contractors work on an elaborate therapy pool that will be used by Easterseals as it adjoins a lap pool that will be used by YMCA clients. The therapy pool has a ramp that allows wheelchairs to enter the water.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A worker uses a manlift to install utilities on the ceiling of the gymnasium Tuesday at the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A complicated set of pipes and pumps moves water through filters and heaters at the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington, Tuesday, March 22.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A miter saw awaits trim work installation in the family locker room at the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington, Tuesday, March 22.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A worker puts down a coat of paint on a running track barrier at the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington. Eight laps of the track will yield a mile of exercise.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A running track circles the gymnasium at the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington, Tuesday, March 22.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A picturesque view toward the east side of the city is shown at the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington, Tuesday, March 22.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The entrance to the new YMCA on East Washington Street in Bloomington is shared with Easterseals, Tuesday, March 22. Completion of the facility is slated for early July.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
