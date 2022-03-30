 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington's Pizza Payaa featured at International Pizza Expo

033122-blm-loc-1pizza

Pizza Payaa owner Adam Elpayaa poses for a photo at the International Pizza Expo last weekend in Las Vegas.

BLOOMINGTON — Pizza Payaa, a local pizzeria at 4 Currency Drive in Bloomington, was featured at the International Pizza Expo March 23-25 in Las Vegas. 

Their unique box size and design was a prominent display on the main floor at the world's largest pizza convention. 

"It was an honor to see our pizza box on display at an international pizza convention," owner Adam Elpayaa said. 

Eastern Illinois Food Bank planning food giveaway in Normal April 23

Pizza Payaa is celebrating 18 months in business. The pizzeria started as a pre-order only, pop-up style business but has grown into a full-fledged restaurant that now offers takeout, delivery and dine-in five days a week. 

"As our business continues to grow, it gives us the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to us," Elpayaa said. "We are nothing without our amazing customers and support."

Visit pizzapayaa.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

