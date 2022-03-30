Bloomington's Pizza Payaa featured at International Pizza Expo

BLOOMINGTON — Pizza Payaa, a local pizzeria at 4 Currency Drive in Bloomington, was featured at the International Pizza Expo March 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Their unique box size and design was a prominent display on the main floor at the world's largest pizza convention.

"It was an honor to see our pizza box on display at an international pizza convention," owner Adam Elpayaa said.

Pizza Payaa is celebrating 18 months in business. The pizzeria started as a pre-order only, pop-up style business but has grown into a full-fledged restaurant that now offers takeout, delivery and dine-in five days a week.

"As our business continues to grow, it gives us the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to us," Elpayaa said. "We are nothing without our amazing customers and support."

Visit pizzapayaa.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.