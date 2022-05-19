Bloomington's CII East redevelopment gets new tenant, new name

BLOOMINGTON — The former CII East building in downtown Bloomington has secured its first tenant, developers said Thursday.

Northwestern Mutual will occupy offices on the first floor of the building at 102 East St., “and they’re getting the naming rights for the building, so it will be the Northwestern Mutual building,” said Andrew Kaufmann, president of Catalyst Construction Inc. and one of the managers for 102 South East LLC.

The LLC, which is also managed by Catalyst business development director Robbie Osenga, entered a redevelopment agreement with the City of Bloomington last month, committing to investing a minimum of $4 million to renovate the building that has been vacant since at least 2014 and fallen into disrepair. It is the former location of CII East Bar and Lounge.

Kaufmann said they had been helping Northwestern Mutual find a space prior to the redevelopment agreement, so “when we were able to secure this property, we were, right away, able to engage them.”

The redevelopment process is expected to begin this fall, with hopes of getting the financial services organization into the building by June 2023, Kaufmann said.

Northwestern will have the first floor, but the project will also include apartments on the upper floors, with eight traditional long-term rentals and four short-term rentals.

Normal-based property management company Young America Realty will manage the apartments, Kaufmann said.

