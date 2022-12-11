Bloomington-Normal businesses, hotels welcome return of IHSA state football finals

NORMAL — An estimated 25,000 visitors will soon be filling Bloomington-Normal’s hotels, shops, gas stations and restaurants on an annual basis, as the Illinois High School Association’s state football finals return to the Twin Cities in 2023.

Officials announced last week that the state title games would return to Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium, which had been their home from 1974-1998. Local business owners say they’re looking forward to seeing the stadium packed with teams and supporters in the two days after Thanksgiving — and the excitement is expected to come with a financial boost.

“It’s major news for the local economy,” said Said Saliba, co-owner of The Rock Restaurant in uptown Normal. “Not to mention the future Redbirds we’ll see attending ISU after they explore what the town and campus has to offer.”

A total of 151 teams were crowned state champions in Classes 1A through 8A during the finals’ years at Hancock Stadium. Since 1999, the events have been hosted by the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University, but the facilities at ISU and the Bloomington-Normal communities won over the bid this week to bring the games back to Hancock from 2023 to 2027.

“We appreciate all of the hosting bids that we received for the IHSA Football State Finals,” said Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA. “Seeing the passion that these university communities have for hosting the State Finals and the amazing stadiums that each campus offers didn’t make for an easy decision.

“Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years.”

Shot in the arm

After the hotel and lodging industry was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, the championship’s return to ISU will be like a shot in the arm, said Matt Hawkins, vice president of sports and events for the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau.

During the finals, Hawkins said, the bureau expects 1,500 to 2,000 hotel rooms to be used and the games are expected to have an overall annual economic impact of more than $2.15 million.

Migidi Tembo, general manager at Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, said the hotels will see the obvious benefit of having those 25,000 people in town needing a place to stay, but the rest of the community will, too.

“Residents end up really benefiting from that tax revenue, but also my local partners like The Garlic Press, Medici and The Rock (Restaurant) get possibly impacted by it,” he said of the hotel’s neighbors in uptown, noting the local and state occupancy, sales and food and beverage tax revenues.

It helps that the Marriott in uptown Normal is a walkable distance to Hancock Stadium, Tembo added.

Ray Ceresa, president of the Bloomington-Normal Hotel and Lodging Association and executive vice president of hospitality and asset management at TENTAC Enterprises, said the Twin Cities offer the best location in the state for the finals.

“We have three interstates that run through and besides the southernmost point of the state, it’ll be a lot easier on travel for teams and fans,” said Ceresa, whose company operates Bloomington’s Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center and DoubleTree by Hilton.

Ceresa, also the vice chair of the Bloomington Normal Area Sports Commission, said he wrote a letter to IHSA on behalf of the association, which includes roughly 30 area hotels. He said he believes the reason ISU was chosen boils down to the community itself.

Ryan Fiala, the owner of D.P. Dough and Fiala Brother’s Brewery and Beer Hall in uptown, said he remembers being a student when ISU allowed the state title matchups to leave for Memorial Stadium in Champaign, well before uptown Normal became the business hub it is today.

“I always thought it never should have left,” Fiala said. “They gave up a lot of local tax dollar revenue in terms of sales tax and also the exposure to all these high school students that visit during the games.”

Hawkins said the visitors bureau is constantly looking for new events to bring in that generate consumer spending and other economic impacts to the whole community, but they also look at events that left Bloomington-Normal over the years.

The two events that residents have said they most wanted to return were the Bloomington Gold Corvettes USA show and the IHSA state finals, Hawkins said.

“It might have taken a while, but we’re two for two,” he said. “People will be spending their money here and taking some memories home.”

The community will see not just parents of students “who have skin in the game,” but also die-hard sports fans who love the atmosphere of high school athletics and what it represents, he said.

“I think they’ll travel from across the state to take in the championships,” Hawkins said.

‘Things are coming back’

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe called the return of the title games “a huge win for our community and a major boost for our local economy.”

Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Center, said getting more people to visit the community is the gateway to economic development.

“The ultimate goal of marketing our community is to get people in town to not only see our new improvements, but also to experience everything (Bloomington-Normal) has to offer,” he said.

Those attending the finals games will “get around and actually go into the community and spend more money,” Tembo added.

Finals typically take place late in the fall, and getting a surge of people staying in town right after Thanksgiving will “revive” a week that is usually slow for business, he said.

“And in the next several years, (it will) make a positive impact to the hotel and the community,” Tembo said, commending the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau for their work in bringing the event to town.

Fiala said people normally congregate at the shopping plazas along Veterans Parkway on Black Friday, causing him and other uptown businesses to close down for the day.

But now with an event like the state finals, there will be more opportunities for businesses to stay open and benefit from the weekend as students and families move throughout Normal.

“A lot of fans have been hoping to see this game return to Normal where there is a perfect-sized stadium, a campus that has a lot to offer and a central location,” Fiala said. “This is really going to work out well for everyone.”

Saliba, who owns The Rock with his brother Charbel, said a lot of businesses will be able to learn from the first year and adjust how they work after 2023. He also noted high school students who attend the games will have the chance to see the ISU campus, which could lead to more enrollment.

Pam Locsin, a business partner of The Garlic Press in uptown Normal, said she always sees an increase in traffic during state final games, regardless of which sport, so she’s expecting to see the same boost next fall.

“The minute you have an influx of people that are coming into the area, it will always have a positive effect across the board,” she said. “Everyone’s happy to see people here visiting and enjoying the area.”

To ensure businesses make the most of the expected 25,000 visitors, Hoban said: “If you are a restaurant, it’s time to staff up and stock up on food as football players consume more than most Americans. And also keep in mind our food and service industries are the front door to prospective university students and future residents.”

Alex Ebert, general manager at uptown Normal’s Medici restaurant, said even other state finals competitions like girls volleyball, basketball and dance bring in similar crowds, but bringing back state football will help to fill a weekend that is traditionally slower than normal.

“It’s just good that it’s on that weekend versus another weekend when there’s maybe some other events going so that we’re not doubling down,” Ebert said. “It’s good for everyone.”

Anwar Martin, general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, agreed business and leisure travel slows down that week, so the IHSA announcement came as “outstanding news.”

“It will have a huge positive financial impact on the DoubleTree hotel,” he said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to host fans, players and families, especially over the Thanksgiving holiday week.”

Heading into 2023, he said he expects nothing but continuous growth, as more conventions, banquet functions and wedding receptions are booked.

“Slowly but surely, things are coming back,” Martin said.