Bloomington moms sprout fresh blooms, cookies at The Flower Café

BLOOMINGTON — With little ones still sprouting at home, four Bloomington moms have taken their passions and hobbies and grown them into flourishing backyard flower farms and a bustling home-based bakery.

The Flower Café began selling fresh-cut flowers and baked goods in the late summer and early fall of 2021, a few years after Kelli Dietrich convinced her sister Brooke Marvin to start her own backyard garden.

“Kelli is an idea person, so every summer something new — like, ‘let’s try this, let’s try this,’” Marvin said. “We had just had babies, so I really did want a hobby that wasn’t kid-related. So I said, OK, let’s try it, let’s do that.”

Soon their friends Alyssa Ford and Courtney Propp joined the endeavor, bringing their baking and digital skills to the team.

“And the really awesome thing about being on a team is you don’t have to have all the strengths,” Dietrich said.

While Dietrich and Marvin are introverts, Ford has the extroverted ability to network on the spot, so Dietrich and Ford are “the doers, the goers.” Marvin takes things slower with a more methodical approach.

“Together we make up a really dynamic team; there’s not much missing,” Dietrich said. “As long as everybody plays to their strengths, we don’t worry so much about what we’re not good at, and that feels a little bit freeing to not have to be good at everything.”

And since the four of them came together, they haven’t looked back.

“When we decided to combine, we expanded everything. The backyard like exploded,” said Dietrich, who houses the group's largest garden and seedling room at her home on the east side of Bloomington. “Brooke added a second garden, Alyssa added a garden.”

“And Alyssa’s mom added a garden,” Marvin added with a laugh.

The women's parents, husbands and children are an integral part of the operation, helping with everything from offering gardening space to writing food labels to leading garage renovations and figuring out the finances.

As stay-at-home moms who dabble in side hustles, Ford said one of their main reasons for building this business was to be able to be home with their kids, but also bring them into it.

They wanted to “create a place where people feel safe and loved and taken care of. So it feels natural to have our kids be a part of it,” she said. “Like yesterday we were out in the garden, and the kids run through the garden and find all the worms, and they think it’s so fun.”

As the blooming side of The Flower Café has grown 30 times in scale compared to last summer, Dietrich said she’s been trying to prepare her three daughters for the pollinators who will soon share their backyard when it fills with zinnias, celosias, cosmos, lemon basil, amaranth and sunflowers.

“Which is good for the earth, but I’m not sure if my three girls are going to love the bees,” she said, laughing. “They might not love that.”

The business owners have what they call “a massive herd” of 10 children among them — nine of whom are age 6 and younger. As much as they include their children in their work, Marvin said starting the business was also an opportunity to flex her non-mom muscles.

“There’s a certain part of your brain that doesn’t get tapped on at all when you’re taking care of a little child,” she said. Running The Flower Café is work, "but it doesn't feel like work. It feels like a way to use part of myself that isn’t really needed right now in the young years, but then I still get to use it for myself. It’s very fulfilling.”

Balancing motherhood with their budding business can be difficult, but having each other to lean on helps — especially since they all live within a few blocks of each other.

For example, “Kelli was out doing the garden while me and Brooke were inside watching all the kids,” Ford said. “We have figured out ways to make sure that we are balancing family. Plus the kids all love each other; it’s so much fun. It is a balance, but we do find ways to include the kids so that they can be a part of the journey.”

The bakery side is still cooling down from a busy winter holiday season, but Ford said May has proven busy, too.

Before she joined The Flower Café, Ford had her own bakery, Alyssa’s Creations, where she specialized in custom-designed sugar cookies. They’re still a hit now with seasonal offerings every month, plus themed cookies for Mother’s Day, graduation, Teachers Appreciation Week, Nurses Appreciation Week, engagements, birthdays and baby showers.

But they’ve also expanded the menu, perfecting their chocolate chip cookies and jumbo cinnamon rolls, and finding a niche in companies celebrating their employees.

“We didn’t really expect that or go out to do that, but it keeps happening. And that resonates with us, being able to celebrate people,” Dietrich said, noting they like being able write things like “you’re the best” and “thank you” on those cookies.

Having seen how much their own children enjoy taste-testing trial recipes and decorating cookies, The Flower Café also offers paint-your-own cookie sets.

The four women have aspirations beyond a backyard business, though.

“This is great, but our dream one day is to actually have a couple of acres — not huge, but a couple acres of land — and be able to grow flowers, maybe have a little café on it where people can come and get something and then sit and have some green time, just some space out in the flowers,” Dietrich said. “If we get really ambitious, I think we’d love to have a little center where people could get married or have a retreat, that kind of thing.

“Not huge, but not always in the backyard.”

