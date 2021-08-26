 Skip to main content
Bloomington Labor Day Parade to return

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Labor Day Parade is back after a hiatus.  

The parade is at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, starting at Front and Center streets in downtown Bloomington.

The parade, which dates to 1891, was canceled last year because of COVID. 

This year's theme is "Labor, Stronger than Ever" and will feature union marching units, the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine band, local high school bands, community organizations, construction equipment and elected officials.

The route follows Front, Lee and Wood streets to Miller Park. Information is at shorturl.at/cuET4 or through bnparade@gmail.com.

The parade is sponsored by the Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, AFL-CIO, the central labor council for all area labor unions.  

