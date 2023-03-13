BLOOMINGTON — A
successful Pi Day celebration at one downtown Bloomington bakery comes down to two factors.
"It depends on what day (Pi Day) falls on and how excited people get," said Susie Tod, owner of Sugar Mama Bakery at 109 W. Jefferson St.
Sugar Mama Bakery is celebrating the mathematically inspired holiday by offering a six pack of mini pies for $12 on Tuesday.
Employees at Sugar Mama Bakery in downtown Bloomington prepare the berry filling for mini-pies that will be sold as a special on Pi Day.
Photo provided
The six pack includes two chocolate pies, two apple pies and two triple berry pies. An option to pre-order the desserts has been available on Sugar Mama's Facebook page since Friday.
So far, Tod said State Farm has preordered more than 20 pies, and several schools are getting in on the deal, too.
A six-pack of mini pies is being sold as a special on Pi Day at the Sugar Mama Bakery.
Drew Zimmerman
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Tod said there hasn't been a lot of overall interest to pre-order items. But as the days leading up to Pi Day have demonstrated, customers are more comfortable making their orders in advance, Tod said.
"I'd say 2023 is a good year for thinking ahead," she added.
Since Pi Day is
on Tuesday this year, one potential setback is that many bakeries in the area are closed on Monday and, therefore, might not be able to perform the necessary prep work.
But for other local bakeries like Ivy Lane Bakery and
Denny's Doughnuts, Pi Day has typically not been an occasion to celebrate because pies are not sold at these bakeries and because they have limited customization options for their products.
Employees at Sugar Mama Bakery in downtown Bloomington prepare pie crusts for a special Pi Day deal of six mini-pies for $12.
Photo provided
Pi Day is recognized on March 14 since "3.14" are
the first three digits of the mathematical constant, pi. Specifically, pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and has been calculated to more than 50 trillion digits beyond its decimal point.
The discovery of pi has played key roles in the advancement of construction, engineering and physics. Coincidentally, March 14 also is acclaimed physicist Albert Einstein's birthday.
Pi Day first was recognized by physicist Larry Shaw at San Francisco's Exploratorium science museum in 1988. Participants were treated to fruit pies and tea.
However, it wasn't until 2009 that the U.S. House of Representatives recognized it as a national holiday through the passage of a non-binding referendum.
A look at 8 STEM careers of the future as we celebrate Pi Day
Software engineer
ID Tech, a summer tech program for kids, says that in the future, games, apps and technology in general will be an even more integral part of our lives.
Autonomous cars, robots, digital shopping kiosks and similar applications all need software, and that software will need to be programmed and developed by human coders, ID Tech says. Given today's online coding boot camps and other unconventional learning systems, a traditional academic education will not necessarily be a requirement, The Balance notes.
Dreamstime/TNS
Robot system repair
In the future, services like food ordering, obtaining a driver’s license, picking up a prescription and even getting your teeth cleaned, likely will be performed at a kiosk or at an automated service location, ID Tech says.
And, realistic-looking hair and skin with embedded sensors will allow robots to react naturally in their environment, likely making humans more comfortable with them. Humans will be needed to keep these artificial beings and systems humming along.
Dreamstime/TNS
Augmented reality creator
Virtual reality and augmented reality will radically change the way we live in the future. To escape from reality, we’ll inhabit virtual playgrounds, ID Tech says.
Maybe going on vacation won’t even be a thing one day. People will just put on a headset to escape. The same virtual technologies will be used to educate us. There are many jobs in this space, from virtual worlds designer to avatar moderator and manager, ID Tech says.
Dreamstime/TNS
Autonomous and electrical car engineers
Electric cars are the future, and those cars will have automated driving systems that will take the responsibility of operating a car out of human hands.
We’ll need engineers to design and build vehicles, according to ID Tech, and we’ll also need them to build the autonomous systems and networks that drive cars and route delivery vehicles, public transportation, general traffic and ambulances and firetrucks.
Dreamstime/TNS
Green power creator
We must turn to alternate forms of energy to support our growing needs. Solar, wind and water will become increasingly necessary to power our world. The future will need people to find new resources and engineers to develop, test, deploy and repair these systems, ID Tech says.
Dreamstime/TNS
Drone technician
In the future, drones will expand far beyond what they are today, and will be used for repairing telecommunication lines, finding people who are lost in remote areas, delivering your Amazon Fresh order and much more.
Big tech companies like Facebook and Google are experimenting with solar-powered drone technology to beam Internet to remote locations. This could transform connectivity as we know it, according to the California University of Pennsylvania. The maintenance of drones (and possibly some flight control) will still be done by humans, while engineers will continue to modify and update the flying bots, ID Tech says.
Dreamstime/TNS
Space exploration
Travel into space likely will one day become as common as getting on an airplane to visit another city.
We’ll need to build spacecrafts and space stations, and specialized dietary and exercise experts will also be needed to help humans deal with life in space, ID Tech notes. Materials specialists, space explorers and engineers will all be working together to help us conquer the challenges of the final frontier.
Dreamstime/TNS
Future farming
How we feed the growing world will be vital, and doing so in a sustainable way will become even more important. Vertical farming is one solution, and genetic seed engineers will develop drought and disease-tolerant strains that maximize yield and quality, ID Tech predicts.
The Future Farmers of America says that hydrologists will be increasingly needed to protect the environment and promote sustainability while helping supply the world with clean, safe water.
Dreamstime/TNS
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.