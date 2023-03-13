BLOOMINGTON — A successful Pi Day celebration at one downtown Bloomington bakery comes down to two factors.

"It depends on what day (Pi Day) falls on and how excited people get," said Susie Tod, owner of Sugar Mama Bakery at 109 W. Jefferson St.

Sugar Mama Bakery is celebrating the mathematically inspired holiday by offering a six pack of mini pies for $12 on Tuesday.

The six pack includes two chocolate pies, two apple pies and two triple berry pies. An option to pre-order the desserts has been available on Sugar Mama's Facebook page since Friday.

So far, Tod said State Farm has preordered more than 20 pies, and several schools are getting in on the deal, too.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Tod said there hasn't been a lot of overall interest to pre-order items. But as the days leading up to Pi Day have demonstrated, customers are more comfortable making their orders in advance, Tod said.

"I'd say 2023 is a good year for thinking ahead," she added.

Since Pi Day is on Tuesday this year, one potential setback is that many bakeries in the area are closed on Monday and, therefore, might not be able to perform the necessary prep work.

But for other local bakeries like Ivy Lane Bakery and Denny's Doughnuts, Pi Day has typically not been an occasion to celebrate because pies are not sold at these bakeries and because they have limited customization options for their products.

Pi Day is recognized on March 14 since "3.14" are the first three digits of the mathematical constant, pi. Specifically, pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and has been calculated to more than 50 trillion digits beyond its decimal point.

The discovery of pi has played key roles in the advancement of construction, engineering and physics. Coincidentally, March 14 also is acclaimed physicist Albert Einstein's birthday.

Pi Day first was recognized by physicist Larry Shaw at San Francisco's Exploratorium science museum in 1988. Participants were treated to fruit pies and tea.

However, it wasn't until 2009 that the U.S. House of Representatives recognized it as a national holiday through the passage of a non-binding referendum.