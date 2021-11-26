Black Friday shoppers bear chilly weather for cool deals in Bloomington-Normal

 Skip to main content
Lori Devore stuffs the back seat of a pickup truck with gifts for Toys for Tots. She went shopping Friday at Target, where she said she found some good deals. Her employer, EDP Renewables, provided funds for the toys.

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL — After getting their full Turkey Day, some residents of the Twin Cities and beyond stuffed their trunks on Friday with fresh-bought holiday gifts.

Lori Devore left the Normal Target Friday morning with a sizeable haul. She told The Pantagraph she filled the backseat of a pickup truck with gifts.

Their destination? Toys for Tots.

Watch now: At Eastland Mall, hope for a Black Friday business bump

Devore said over $500 for toys was provided by her employer, EDP Renewables, which operates a wind farm near Ellsworth. The guys at work gave some toys, too, she said.

So far, she'd found good deals on Razor scooters at Target and big dump trucks at Menards.

Long lines weren't an issue for Devore, as she said the stores were well-staffed.

"Anywhere we went was perfect," she said.

Some shoppers, like Deepak Sathya, of Bloomington, found trouble finding items they needed for their kids. He told The Pantagraph that most of the toys on their wish lists were sold out.

But it's understandable, he said, since the global supply chain has taken a hit.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal owners ready for Small Business Saturday

Sathya said there were no crowds at Walmart, so it didn't seem like a regular Black Friday.

But he did find some good deals on pillows at the department store, he said.

Darren Swanson drove out from Wenona to the Eastland Mall with his wife Judy and daughter Madison Moll. After leaving Kohl's, he said he didn't know if they had found any good deals yet, but they did buy a lot of stuff.

112721-blm-loc-2blackfriday

Darren, left, and Judy Swanson, right, carry out bags of holiday gifts from Kohl's after shopping Friday at Eastland Mall.

"Too much," he said.

Moll added that she found Cocomelon items for her niece.

Like Sathya, Swanson also said the lines seemed to be down this year. 

Judy Swanson said they were able to buy one special find: a bubble gum machine for her 3-year-old niece.

Bloomington's Doralice Villarreal said she bought kids' clothes and girls' shoes at Eastland's Old Navy.

The next stop for her was the Express Factory Outlet, she said, "but that's for me."

Normal's Tina White told The Pantagraph she did find some good deals on towels, throws and pillows at Kohl's. She's also on the lookout for headphones. 

112721-blm-loc-3blackfriday

Sydney Stuber, 10, and Tina White, of Normal, haul out bags of items purchased at Kohl's Friday at the Eastland Mall.

White said she planned to hit up Target next to get some movies.

Amanda Rakers was another shopper who struggled to secure popular gift items. She said she wasn't finding much, and was "striking out."

She said she was looking for a Playstation 4, "but they're nowhere to be found."

Tate Johnson said she drove up from Herrin to shop at Eastland Mall, as well as Target, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and some hometown boutiques. On Saturday, she plans to check out stores in Champaign.

112721-blm-loc-4blackfriday

Tate Johnson, of Herrin, relaxes in a massage chair after shopping Friday at the Eastland Mall in Bloomington.

"We have nothing down in Southern Illinois, so that's why we have to drive up here," Johnson said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

