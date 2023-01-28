Binge House Pizza in Bloomington announces closure

BLOOMINGTON — Binge House Pizza, 1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, has announced it will not renew its lease with Eastland Mall.
The pizza restaurant owner James Oley made the announcement via Facebook Friday morning. He said Binge House will close near the end of February. The restaurant opened Dec. 17, 2021, inside the mall food court.
"The location is mostly why I decided not to renew the lease," Oley said in an interview with The Pantagraph. "It was available and affordable at first and I thought I would be able to make it work. While it's good for some, it just hasn't been as good as I wanted it to be."
Oley said on Facebook that this may or may not be the end of Binge House Pizza. As of right now, he does not plan to move to a different location.
"It's still kind of up in the air," Oley told The Pantagraph. "We may not do anything, we may open up in another location. Nothing's off the table yet."
The exact closure date will be announced once it is decided, Oley said. Until then, he said customers can still enjoy the pizza during regular hours, which are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday; and closed Monday.
Orders can also be made online at bingehousepizza.com or by calling 309-663-5004.
Carnival springs into action Thursday at Eastland Mall
Warm weather on Thursday didn't keep families and thrill seekers from making the most of the Spring Fling Carnival's opening night at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Rides and games for all ages brought joyous shouts and good times to attendees.
The carnival continues through the weekend. Tickets start off at $1.50 each, $25 for 20, $60 for 50 tickets or unlimited rides for $27, according to the event's social media page.
Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.