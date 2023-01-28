 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Binge House Pizza in Bloomington announces closure

112622-blm-loc-4blackfriday

Binge House Pizza owner James Oley prepares cheese, supreme, veggie and other specialty pizza slices on Black Friday at his Eastland Mall space in Bloomington. 

 BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Binge House Pizza, 1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, has announced it will not renew its lease with Eastland Mall.

The pizza restaurant owner James Oley made the announcement via Facebook Friday morning. He said Binge House will close near the end of February. The restaurant opened Dec. 17, 2021, inside the mall food court.

"The location is mostly why I decided not to renew the lease," Oley said in an interview with The Pantagraph. "It was available and affordable at first and I thought I would be able to make it work. While it's good for some, it just hasn't been as good as I wanted it to be."

Oley said on Facebook that this may or may not be the end of Binge House Pizza. As of right now, he does not plan to move to a different location. 

"It's still kind of up in the air," Oley told The Pantagraph. "We may not do anything, we may open up in another location. Nothing's off the table yet."

The exact closure date will be announced once it is decided, Oley said. Until then, he said customers can still enjoy the pizza during regular hours, which are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday; and closed Monday.

Orders can also be made online at bingehousepizza.com or by calling 309-663-5004.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

