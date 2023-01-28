Binge House Pizza in Bloomington announces closure

Layla Ashley, 8, is handed fresh funnel cake from a carnival food vendor Thursday at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Benjamin Catalan, left, of Normal, goes for a ride Thursday on the Iron Dragon roller coaster Thursday at a carnival at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Isabella Allen, 7, of Wapella, back left, feels the thrill of the Iron Dragon roller coaster Thursday at a carnival outside of Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Mhykell, 2, and brother Michael Jefferson, 4, enjoy a spin on the Combo Cars ride Thursday at a carnival outside Eastland Mall in Bloomington. The carnival continues from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Carnival springs into action Thursday at Eastland Mall

Warm weather on Thursday didn't keep families and thrill seekers from making the most of the Spring Fling Carnival's opening night at Eastland Mall in Bloomington. Rides and games for all ages brought joyous shouts and good times to attendees.

The carnival continues through the weekend. Tickets start off at $1.50 each, $25 for 20, $60 for 50 tickets or unlimited rides for $27, according to the event's social media page.