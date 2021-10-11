Beer Nuts closing factory store, switching to online format

BLOOMINGTON — Beer Nuts will not reopen its factory store and is switching sales to an online-only format. The store at the 103 N. Robinson St. production site closed in March 2020 because of COVID.

"With all the uncertainties of running a retail store today — post-pandemic and otherwise — the company recently announced that it was officially closing its factory store, joining a long list of companies moving their retail operations to a strictly online format," Beer Nuts said in a statement.

Over the years, products sold at the company plant at 505 N. Prairie St. and various retail outlets and holiday kiosks, including ones at College Hills in Normal, Eastland Mall in Bloomington, and the Northwoods Mall in Peoria. But the Robinson Street location "was the mothership, welcoming customers year-round who often functioned as goodwill ambassadors for the brand," the statement said.

In appreciation of the loyal customers, the company is offering its full retail line of products with free delivery to all ZIP codes in McLean County through Christmas for orders placed online, the company said.

“We’re extremely proud to be a Bloomington-Normal company,” said President Andy Shirk. “And we’re grateful to all the customers who continue to make BEER NUTS Brand Snacks the sweet and salty snack enjoyed by millions for generations.”

