NORMAL — Bed Bath & Beyond will close three stores in Central Illinois as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs in an effort to stay afloat.

The Union, New Jersey-based company said Tuesday it would be shuttering 150 more stores, including those at 1700 E. College Ave. in Normal; 4800 N. University St. in Peoria; and 3251 S. Veterans Parkway in Springfield.

The Normal store opened Oct. 14, 1999, in the former K's Merchandise building, according to Pantagraph archives.

The other stores to close in Illinois are all in the Chicago area: Wilmette, Geneva, Crystal Lake, Kildeer, Chicago Ridge and Forest Park.

The Quad Cities store in Davenport, Iowa, also will close.

Closure dates were unknown late Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement came after the company said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

Tuesday's list of closures also came a week after the company said it would shutter dozens of other stores, including those in Champaign, Carbondale and Quincy.

The chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products.

The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with "sequential quarterly improvement after that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Who wasn't there? Photos from the annual Chamber gala -- Part 1 Gala 007 Chamber president/CEO Charlie Moore Legacy of Excellence winner Julie Dobski with husband Bob J. Phillips Brad and Ronda Glenn Bernie Anderson, Ronda Glenn Brad Glenn, Cat Woods Laura and Jon Pritts Christian and Betsy Williams Amanda and Dan Jones Kim and JJ Johnson Scott and Angela Swartzendruber Grant Sloniger, Bill Croff Byron Blotcky, Patty Files Dave and Barb Selzer Brendan Bukalski, Nargis Khokhar Tom and Marilyn Dobski Melissa Isenburg and Mark Tremper Melissa Isenburg presenting the NonProfit Excellence Award to Child Protection Network. Accepting are Erin Jennings, Catherine Porter Sherri Chinski accepting the Micro Business Excellence Award on behalf of Reiser, Chinksi & Co., LLP Grant Sloniger, Hillarie Hamblin and Bill Croff accepting the Small Business Excellence Award on behalf of Snyder Insurance Members of the Wilber Group accepting the Large Business Excellence Award Trey and Nicole Rogers Tyler Eads, Trey Rogers Kaitlin Muckey, Grant Sloniger Paul Scharnett, Laura Pritts, Julie Emig, Jeff Craybill, Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski Paul and Lindsey Meister, Julie and Steve Kubsch Ashley and Tyler Cravens, Heather and Reid Thompson Steve and Jenna Hart Keara Wright, Sheri Piper, Kari Gattung, Lynn Fulton Michelle Wu, John Quarton Tom and Susan Harlan, Tracy and Patrick Patkunas Brooke Hassler, Whitney Chesher, Samantha Mlot, Ellen Robertson Jim and Anne Waldorf, Dave and Laura Zoe Jenny Kehl, Doug and Kim Baker Sonja Reece, Kathleen Lorenz Scott and ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy Karyn Smith, Sonja Reece Andy Byars, Suzette Carrillo Crystal Howard, Charlie and Coleen Moore Ben and Sara Mitzelfelt Dusty and Amber Koth Sonja Reece, Dan Brady, Brian and Dani Wipperman, Melissa Isenburg, Mark Tremper Julianne and Tom Schager Jenny Kehl, Tom Schager, Jonell Kehias Beth and Jeff Mercier Drea Fecht, Heather and Bryce Miller, Kristen Krogmeier David and Pam Braun Michael Williams, Jack McQueeney Daniel Cervantes, Chris Chambers, Matt Stembridge, Brandon Maffett Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Kathleen Lorenz Brian and Dani Wipperman Kevin and Shelleigh Birlingmair Barb and Al Nathan Uma and Krishna Balakrishnan