NORMAL — Bed Bath & Beyond will close three stores in Central Illinois as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs in an effort to stay afloat.
The Union, New Jersey-based company said Tuesday it would be shuttering 150 more stores, including those at 1700 E. College Ave. in Normal; 4800 N. University St. in Peoria; and 3251 S. Veterans Parkway in Springfield.
The Normal store opened Oct. 14, 1999, in the former K's Merchandise building, according to Pantagraph archives.
The other stores to close in Illinois are all in the Chicago area: Wilmette, Geneva, Crystal Lake, Kildeer, Chicago Ridge and Forest Park.
The Quad Cities store in Davenport, Iowa, also will close.
Closure dates were unknown late Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement came after the company said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Tuesday's list of closures also came a week after the company said it would shutter dozens of other stores, including those in Champaign, Carbondale and Quincy.
The chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products.
The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.
Bed Bath & Beyond said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with "sequential quarterly improvement after that."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Who wasn't there? Photos from the annual Chamber gala -- Part 1
Gala 007
Chamber president/CEO Charlie Moore
Legacy of Excellence winner Julie Dobski with husband Bob
J. Phillips
Brad and Ronda Glenn
Bernie Anderson, Ronda Glenn
Brad Glenn, Cat Woods
Laura and Jon Pritts
Christian and Betsy Williams
Amanda and Dan Jones
Kim and JJ Johnson
Scott and Angela Swartzendruber
Grant Sloniger, Bill Croff
Byron Blotcky, Patty Files
Dave and Barb Selzer
Brendan Bukalski, Nargis Khokhar
Tom and Marilyn Dobski
Melissa Isenburg and Mark Tremper
Melissa Isenburg presenting the NonProfit Excellence Award to Child Protection Network. Accepting are Erin Jennings, Catherine Porter
Sherri Chinski accepting the Micro Business Excellence Award on behalf of Reiser, Chinksi & Co., LLP
Grant Sloniger, Hillarie Hamblin and Bill Croff accepting the Small Business Excellence Award on behalf of Snyder Insurance
Members of the Wilber Group accepting the Large Business Excellence Award
Trey and Nicole Rogers
Tyler Eads, Trey Rogers
Kaitlin Muckey, Grant Sloniger
Paul Scharnett, Laura Pritts, Julie Emig, Jeff Craybill, Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski
Paul and Lindsey Meister, Julie and Steve Kubsch
Ashley and Tyler Cravens, Heather and Reid Thompson
Steve and Jenna Hart
Keara Wright, Sheri Piper, Kari Gattung, Lynn Fulton
Michelle Wu, John Quarton
Tom and Susan Harlan, Tracy and Patrick Patkunas
Brooke Hassler, Whitney Chesher, Samantha Mlot, Ellen Robertson
Jim and Anne Waldorf, Dave and Laura Zoe
Jenny Kehl, Doug and Kim Baker
Sonja Reece, Kathleen Lorenz
Scott and ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Karyn Smith, Sonja Reece
Andy Byars, Suzette Carrillo
Crystal Howard, Charlie and Coleen Moore
Ben and Sara Mitzelfelt
Dusty and Amber Koth
Sonja Reece, Dan Brady, Brian and Dani Wipperman, Melissa Isenburg, Mark Tremper
Julianne and Tom Schager
Jenny Kehl, Tom Schager, Jonell Kehias
Beth and Jeff Mercier
Drea Fecht, Heather and Bryce Miller, Kristen Krogmeier
David and Pam Braun
Michael Williams, Jack McQueeney
Daniel Cervantes, Chris Chambers, Matt Stembridge, Brandon Maffett
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Kathleen Lorenz
Brian and Dani Wipperman
Kevin and Shelleigh Birlingmair
Barb and Al Nathan
Uma and Krishna Balakrishnan
Who wasn't there? Photos from the annual Chamber gala -- Part 2
Levester Johnson
Charlie Moore
Legacy of Excellence winner Julie Dobski
Erin Williams, Julie Dobski, Laura O’Connor
Steve and Julie Dobski, Michael Williams
Steve Dobski, Joy Baker, Julie Dobski
Joy Baker, Steve, Julie and Bob Dobski
Karen and Tony DeAngelis
Incoming chair Puneet Leekha
J. Phillips
Mary Beth Lowery, April Steigerwald
Amanda Wycoff and Ed Neaves
Nick Lurkins, Leann Seal, Bill Croff
Kelsie Lype, Brooke Lucas, Erin Farney
Patrick and Sara Hoban
Jen Zimmerman, Ann Gilmore
Don and Darla Goodlick
Melissa McCarthy, Nikita Richards, Chemberly Cummings
Bloomington Pub Club Rotary
Tom, Allisson and Sandy Mercier
J and Crystal Phillips
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Ambassador of the Year Joel Ramseyer, Kim Schoenbein
Brian Wipperman, Erin Kennedy
Brian Plath, Jenna Hart
Heather Miller, Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski
Leann Seal, Andy Shirk
Steve and Erin Kennedy
Bill Croff, Lean Seal, Grant Sloniger, Valerie Thibodeaux, Samantha Elliott, Hillarie Hamblin
Ed and Jon Voegele
Steve Kubsch, Stephanie Morstatter, Julie Kubsch, Charlie Moore
Tentac Group
Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.