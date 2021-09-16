Bar of the Week: Merna Tap filled with history, character

Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

NORMAL — Merna Tap, a full-service bar at 15989 N. 2300 East Road in Normal, is this week's pick for Bar of the Week.

Merna Tap is owned by Katie Shott, who bought the bar in October 2019. Shott, originally from Normal, lived in Arizona for 12 years, but has been back in the area for about five years now. The bar was previously owned by Larry Kelly and has been around for a long time, but no one knows exactly how long it has been around.

"It's been here forever," Shott said. "I have found postcards from 1910; I know it was a bar in the '60s and '90s, but we don't know for sure the history of it."

Shott has been told that there used to be a large Catholic church across the street from the bar, but in 1982 a tornado came through and wiped out the church, but left the bar standing. She's also been told that the bar once was a garage that sold drinks, and the building was physically moved to its current location.

"I just love the people that come in here," Shott said. "We have some really awesome locals that have supported us through difficult times."

Merna Tap had to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Shott described that year as a "struggle." The team had to sell gift certificates and use their own funds to keep the business going, she said. The bar also needed kitchen repairs and remodeling, which caused a lot of unexpected expenses, but Shott believes it was a blessing in disguise.

The bar now has an outdoor patio area and hosts live music on Saturday nights. Homemade chili, salads and new sandwiches were also added to the menu, while cheeseburgers and wings are still among the fan favorites.

"We were told not to change the burgers because they're so good," Shott said. "I think the food, the atmosphere, the fact we've cleaned the place up a bit and it's less dive-like and the music isn't blasting has allowed people to feel like they can hang out here and have conversations with their friends. I see some of the same people here five days a week."

I remember going to Merna Tap with my family when I was younger. The cheeseburgers are very tasty, and the mac and cheese and the cheese cubes are definite standouts as well.

The bar has nightly specials, but will be adding daily blue plate specials and breakfast starting Oct. 1.

"This place is iconic," Shott said. "Each owner has added their own stuff, but have kept the character of the place intact."

Merna Tap is open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

