B-N Home Builders Association closing Jan. 31

BLOOMINGTON — After being in the community for decades, the Bloomington-Normal Area Home Builders Association, 1713 Tullamore Ave., Suite B., Bloomington, will be closing its doors Jan. 31.

The decision was made in response to declining membership numbers and the lack of interest in the association's home show over the past several years, according to a letter from the board of directors.

Any membership dues paid in 2022 will be fully refunded, along with any home show payments that may have been received, according to the letter. Any remaining funds from the association will be distributed locally.

The HBA's website has very little information about the group's history or upcoming events, and calls to the office line almost immediately drop. Its Facebook page says the Bloomington-Normal HBA started in 1965.

The letter from the board thanked Lisa Kohn, a former executive officer, who dedicated 23 years to the association.

"From maintaining the day-to-day operations, organizing and planning the annual home show and golf outing, creating opportunities and helping to be a voice of the building community for over two decades," the letter read. "(Kohn's) work has not gone unnoticed and we appreciate everything she gave to this association."