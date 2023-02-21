MINONK — The Minonk Chocolate Company, 551 N. Chestnut St. in Minonk, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The Woodford County candy store’s rich history spans more than a century, starting in 1915 when it opened as the Princess Sweet Shop. Its creators, the Paloumpis family, brought a tradition of candy-making when they settled in Minonk — one that current owner Zach Meyer seeks to continue today.

“I do think our caramel is really hard to beat,” said Meyer, who took over the business in September 2021.

Top sellers include caramel apples, available in September and October; whips, which are chocolate-covered caramel on a stick; snappers, a treat combining milk chocolate, caramel and pecans; various items featuring mint, toffee or caramel; and the assorted box, which contains one of every candy made at the factory.

“All of our ingredients are really fresh,” Meyer said. “All of our candy, depending on what it is, has been made the month prior or even week prior. I think that’s the biggest difference — just the freshness, and the quality is what makes it different.”

The Paloumpis family operated the business as the Princess Sweet Shop until 1976, when new owners Duane and Ivanelle renamed it Cunningham Cunningham’s Candies. The couple operated it until 1993, when sisters Christie Ruestman and Cindy Meyer took over. They are Zach Meyer’s aunt and mother, respectively.

In 2015, the name was changed to Minonk Chocolate Company, and the business moved to its current location, across the street from its former home.

That building has a family connection, too. Before its current use, the building was home to a lumber yard, where Zach Meyer said his grandfather had once worked and helped install tile that remains in the building today; it also housed a pharmacy, where Cindy Meyer had worked in high school.

Zach Meyer still uses the same recipes from 1915 and makes the candy the traditional, old-fashioned way by using copper kettles, marble tables and using fresh ingredients with no preservatives.

The business remains a family affair. Zach Meyer was born and raised in Minonk, as were his parents; most of his family members live in the area or nearby. His childhood memories include helping his mother and aunt with packaging at the factory when it became busy fulfilling orders for fundraising drives.

Meyer attended Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, then moved to Chicago where he worked in public accounting. He then moved back to his hometown and worked at Minonk Community Bank for two years.

Meyer’s mother and aunt decided they were ready to retire sooner than they thought. He decided to take over the business, keeping it in town and the family, and ensuring it can continue to grow. Though Meyer’s mother continues to work at the store part time.

“At this location you can see into the factory, which is always a treat, especially for younger kids. We get a lot of grandparents who bring in their grandkids,” Zach Meyer said. “Our goal is to have high enough quality that if you can make a sale this Christmas, it’s something they’re looking forward to next Christmas, and we can kind of be a small part of everybody’s holiday. I would say customer service and the quality is what brings customers back.”

The business offers a number of specials tied specifically to holidays or specific time periods; for example, in January, customers who bought a pound of snappers could get half a pound free.

Easter is a major occasion for the company. Production includes 450 to 500 one-pound chocolate eggs filled with candy from the retail section; some eggs contain gift cards as well. Meyer said the eggs contain enough candy to split between several people.

The eggs are available six weeks prior to Easter and through the holiday. They are also available for shipping.

Such is the company’s reputation that travelers from all over pass through its doors.

“It’s really cool to see people on a road trip,” Zach Meyer said. “They’re stopping by, maybe their cousin told them about us and they’re on their way to Wisconsin and just kind of hearing their story of how they heard about us and who they’re going to give it to.

“That’s been interesting because it’s kind of new every day.”

He plans to update the company’s website and hopes to add online ordering by next fall, and to improve the shopping process as well. Retail will remain a strong component of the business, however.