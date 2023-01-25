At Lil Beaver Brewery in Bloomington, more to offer than just beer

BLOOMINGTON — Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive in Bloomington, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The brewpub opened on Jan. 1, 2017, and is owned by Chad Bevers and his partners Justin and Adam Bellas, who also own Bellas Landscaping in Bloomington.

Bevers said he started homebrewing 20 years ago. He used to hang out at Illinois Brewing Company in downtown Bloomington, and it was there that he tried his first dark beer. One day, he asked for the darkest beer on the menu and received the ominously named “Porter From Hell.” It looked like oil, he said, but after tasting the brew, he fell in love with craft beer.

Today, he aims to pour that passion into his business, which also distributes its beer to several states.

“What makes Lil Beaver Brewery unique is the variety of the product that we do. We really love to do different styles, crazy beers and all kinds of different stuff,” Bevers said. “We like to have a lot of fun here too, which I think really sets us apart from a lot of places. It’s just kind of become the summer hangout place for a lot people.”

Bevers, the former executive director of Midwest Food Bank, said he brewed beers for years at home before opening the business. When he oversaw the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees’ beer festival, people lined up to try it. He participated in homebrew competitions and the beer judge certification program.

In 2015, Bevers entered one of the biggest brewer competitions in the nation, the American Brewers Association’s Great American Homebrew Challenge. Bevers placed second in his category, and his wife then suggested he open up his own brewery.

Lil Beaver originally started in the unit next door to its current location, but Bevers took possession of the other unit in May 2020 and expanded.

“I almost always end up stopping and having a long conversation with people that are sitting at the bar. It’s enlightening. Sometimes I learn stuff about my business that they’ll tell me,” Bevers said. “It’s just so much fun. There’s like weird things or stories they’ll tell me, and I love hearing how we’ve connected with people in different faraway places.”

Popular menu items include the smashburgers and beef birria tacos. The menu features vegan and gluten-free options as well, including the vegan steak wrap, vegan chicken sandwich, vegan chicken strips, vegan margherita panini and the vegan cheese pizza. Menu items that can be made gluten-reduced includes the smashburgers, the Rueben, the turkey croissant club, the pork sandwich and the spinach and artichoke dip.

The brewery offers a “quick lunch menu” as well from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, that includes an entrée, fries and a drink for $11. There are future plans to offer specials and a Sunday brunch option, Bevers said.

In terms of drinks, the brewery offers 40 beers on tap in the summertime and 30 in the winter, as well as a selection of wine and spirits.

Lil Beaver has two levels, indoor dining, an outdoor patio with an outdoor bar and an upstairs dining area that can be used as a quiet meeting space during the week. The business also offers event space that can be reserved, and it hosts trivia on Tuesday nights.

“I live in Heyworth and there’s people that say to me all the time, ‘You’re like the beer guy, right?’” Bevers said. “I just kind of took the view a few years ago that everyone’s my friend because it just seems to happen. People love it; they like to come in and they have a great time.”

There are plans to celebrate the brewery’s anniversary next month, Bevers said, as well as plans to host big outdoor parking lot parties later this year.