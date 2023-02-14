NORMAL — Cookies & Cupcake by Design, 1520 E. College Ave. Suite F in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The franchise shop is owned by Maria C. Alvarez, who added "Cupcake" to the name as part of her Maria's Cakes n' More business, when she took over last October. Other Illinois locations of Cookies by Design includes Champaign, Peoria, Rockford, Chicago, Glenview, Naperville and Schaumburg, but there are locations in 24 other states as well.

Alvarez also owns Events by Design LLC, 214 S. Adelaide St. in Normal. She took inspiration for the name from Cookies by Design, creating complementary businesses.

"I've been selling custom cakes and party decorations and I needed a place to do that, and Cookies By Design gave me that opportunity," Alvarez said. "It's very amazing, and I'm very happy here."

Cookies & Cupcake by Design offers customizable cookies, cakes, treats, sweet tables, cake pops, cookie baskets and cookie favors. The most popular items are cookie bouquets, which feature colorful treats in an aesthetically pleasing arrangement; also available are cookie "boutrays," a combination of a cookie tray and cookie bouquet.

Alvarez has provided a variety of other items since she took over the store, including a seating area with a fridge and a coffee cart in the lobby.

Alvarez said that every week she tries to do something special and help the people and kids in town. Alvarez added that a lady comes in every day just to get a cake pop and she thinks that's amazing.

"The cookies are amazing. The bouquets, people love them, it's unbelievable," Alvarez said. "I never thought the business would be this way and that I would be able to bring this place back. I love the cookies, just everything. I love to see the client's face when we deliver and how excited they get when they see our displays, little kids and adults; I like when they say 'wow.'"

A portion of Alvarez's profits go to help schools in Mexico, where she is from originally. She came to the United States when she was 14, initially living in California before moving to Bloomington-Normal.

As a child, Alvarez used to babysit for two little boys; she remembers watching their mother make cakes and trying to learn from her process.

"Ever since then I've had the passion for cakes, cupcakes, etc.," Alvarez said. "This has always been my dream: being a Latina and having my own business. I never thought it would be possible."

Alvarez handles planning for all types of occasions, including weddings, birthdays and more, through her event and cake businesses. She said she is working on establishing herself and little by little she plans to keep adding to the businesses.