As Green Gables owners hope to rebuild, community recalls Lake Bloomington staple

HUDSON — Whether it was for a quick bite or to pick up some groceries, Green Gables Bar and Grill was more than just a lunch spot. After a fire on Monday destroyed the longtime Lake Bloomington staple, mourning began throughout the community and beyond.

“I don’t know why it’s so important ... I guess because it’s been there forever,” said Amy Tague, who owns Green Gables with her husband, Kyle. “What kind of place can you go where there’s a bar, a grill, a grocery store, and worms to buy for fishing? It was just really unique.”

Tague, a work program coordinator at Normal Community High School, said she was grabbing something to eat last week when she received text messages and a call letting her know about the fire.

As she drove to the restaurant at 17485 E. 2500 North Road, Tague hoped the fire was small. But as she pulled in near the Lake Road Inn across the street, she could see smoke blowing in the wind and a crowd of people watching across the street.

“My mom was there, and a lot of the community was there, and my dad, and we just all hugged each other and were bawling. Then my aunts, uncles, cousins and my brother and my nephews all showed up and we couldn’t believe it,” Tague said. “When the fire chief came up to me and said, 'We lost,' then we really just crumbled.”

Tague and others are cleaning up what remains of the tavern before they rebuild. But the memories of parties and laughter, regular customers and decades of history won't soon fade.

Origins

Green Gables started as a gas station opened by John Hinthorn in 1929, according to Pantagraph archives. Over time, the business became a place for Lake Bloomington residents to get their mail, grab supplies and find a bite to eat.

In 1952, Ross and Marilynn Elvidge bought the Gables and moved their family to Lake Bloomington. As more year-round residents arrived in the area, the Elvidges expanded the grocery aspect of the business considerably. A 1974 Pantagraph article about the business said residents found it a reliable source of "not only groceries, companionship, liquor and gasoline but also the latest news and 'the best hamburgers in the county.'"

In 1981, the Elvidges' youngest daughter, Julie Macpherson, and her husband, Chris, took over the place. During their ownership, they started hosting a variety of themed parties throughout the year, such as for Christmas and Halloween.

The Macphersons then sold the business to Julie’s older sister and Tague’s mother, Sandy Holder, and her husband Mike in 1988. The Holders removed the gasoline tanks when they became unsafe, but the business otherwise retained much of its character.

“People loved coming up and saying, ‘I remember this from when I was a kid and it hasn’t changed in 20 years,’ and they liked that we stayed the same,” Sandy Holder said last week. “It was a piece of nostalgia and a piece of their childhood. We liked being that.”

Holder said when her family first moved to the area, she remembers living in the back of the store and receiving pretzels on occasion from a farmer she called the "pretzel man," who actually was Orn Whitacre, the late owner of Whitacre’s Furniture in Hudson.

Fond memories

Deb Graybill, who started working at Green Gables in the mid-'80s, said she did a little bit of everything over her 29 years with the business, from cooking to waiting tables to bartending. It was always a surprise to see who came in the front door.

“A few years ago, two couples came in that were from Ireland and were visiting people in Bloomington, and they came up there to eat because they heard about it,” Graybill said. “Every time they came home, they’d come there right after they got back.”

Bartender Mike Schneider knew about Green Gables before he started working there in 2006, after being asked by Holder’s nephew, Brett Thompson.

Whether customers were just getting off work or gathering with groups for wine nights, they were all family, Schneider said. He enjoyed joking with people and managing to get a smile out of them.

“It’s hard to single one thing out. I think the best description for me is it’s a family, customers and employees. All together, we’re all just one big family out there,” Schneider said. “I mean, Wednesday night was my first night not working, and that’s when it hit me. It’s gone.”

In 1997, the Holders planned to sell Green Gables to John Weaver, who at the time owned the Ozark House in Bloomington. When word got out, people started to visit to get their last fix.

A huge party was hosted Feb. 28 of that year to celebrate the 45-year anniversary of the Elvidge family owning the business. Throughout the night, stools and other memorabilia were taken home by people who thought they were saying a final goodbye.

But just a few days later, Weaver canceled the sale.

“There’s still stuff out there. I remember my sister sending me a photo of a stool that was labeled from the Gables,” said Sam Lyons, a manager at Green Gables who worked there on and off the last couple of years. “It was in bad shape and instead of it being at Gables, it was at an antique mall in Bloomington.”

Lyons, whose father also worked at the Green Gables, said he remembers roaming around the bar as a child, seeing regulars who would lift him up to walk on the ceiling and fixating on the old Budweiser Clydesdale carousel.

In addition to the popular themed parties, the business also hosted an outdoor party called "Sweatfest" in the middle of summer. At the end, everyone would gather for a group picture that was later posted in a collage of photos on a wall of the Green Gables.

“Gables was kind of like the common area for Lake Bloomington,” Lyons said. “Every place has a community center, and that was Gables.”

Since the fire, support from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, Tague said. The owners are having the wreckage cleared professionally due to the age of the building and the possibility of asbestos.

Their insurance covers expenses up to $500,000, but the cost to rebuild may exceed $1 million because of inflation and the cost of supplies and materials, Tague said. Also, she said, her parents still owe over $500,000 on their loan, so either way, they are hurting financially.

“We may need donations from everyone to help at that point, but when we do figure that out, we have to talk it out and get some plans,” she said. “Really, right now if people want to help, they can share memories and stories or if they have anything from the Gables like a picture they can send, or even donate some items from the past, those kinds of things are great.”

For those interested in donating financially, a GoFundMe has been created with a goal of $20,000 to help with some of the initial costs. As of Saturday morning, it had raised $2,585.

Tague said more information about how to help will be posted on the restaurant's Facebook page as things develop.

For those interested in donating now, visit gofundme.com/f/bring-back-gables.

