BLOOMINGTON — Ameren Illinois will begin raising 80 new power poles this month in south Bloomington as part of an effort to fortify its electrical network and expand capacity.
A press release from Ameren said the $2.1 million project will rebuild power lines and poles on a 4-mile circuit between substations in south Bloomington and at CargillAg’s Bloomington facility. Regional Director of Electrical Operations Brian Brackney said the project is taking proactive steps to prepare for future power needs.
In a telephone interview, Communications Executive Karly Combest said they will not need to close roads or street lanes, as most of the poles are situated away from roads. However, she still urged drivers to slow down and be mindful of Ameren's laborers and vehicles.
Impacted roads could include portions of Greenwood Road, Six Points Road, Alexander Road, West Oakland Road and Euclid Avenue.
In statement forwarded by Combest, Ameren safety director Karen Boulanger said everyone needs to do their part when it comes to work zone safety.
“Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day," she said.
The press release said smart switches will be added to the 34.5-kilovolt power line. Combest noted that furnishes additional redundancy in the grid and speeds up restoration in the event of an outage.
The project is also being driven by a need to expand the line’s commercial load, Combest said. She said the project will increase power capacity in that area from 30-58 megawatts, as well as reliability for 3,700 residents.
Work completion is expected by end of May, weather permitting.
