Ameren Illinois recommends keeping a kit of supplies needed in case of a power outage. Other recommended items include non-perishable foods that don't require heating, paper plates and plastic utensils, a hand-operated can opener, ice cooler for temporary food or medication storage, blankets, bedding or sleeping bags, and special items for infants, the elderly or family members with special needs.

Listen to a radio for updates. An alarm clock could be helpful, too. Don't forget the batteries.

Small bills and change. Just make sure it's the real kind.

Candles can be used for light in addition to flashlights.

Cell phones will need to be charged to remain a valuable source of information.

What's needed to survive a power outage

