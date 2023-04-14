BLOOMINGTON — Ameren Illinois announced this week the company has purchased 10 Rivian R1T trucks as part of its goal to “electrify” its fleet.

“Ameren is committed to clean energy. Not only are we building the infrastructure to support it, but we are adopting it into our overall strategy,” according to a statement from the energy company provided to The Pantagraph.

One of Ameren Illinois’ goals is to make its entire light duty vehicle fleet electric by 2030.

“Rivian was the first to come out with this type of vehicle and we were aggressive in being one of the first to place our order. We also have electric vehicle goals for our work trucks and bucket trucks,” Ameren said. “Rivian is in our backyard, and they are an Ameren Illinois customer. They provide local jobs and their economic impact benefits the area, so it only makes sense to have our first EV truck order manufactured by them.”

Eight of the 10 trucks were delivered Wednesday to Ameren Illinois’ facility on University Street in Peoria.

Ameren did not say how much was spent on the electric fleet but said the company has “done the math” to ensure the purchase will help to lower Ameren’s operating expenses over the lifetime of the trucks.

“With over 3,600 units in the Ameren Illinois fleet, we travel about 21 million miles annually and spend more than $12 million dollars on fuel costs alone,” according to Ameren’s statement, which also noted the low maintenance and zero fuel costs of the R1Ts. “In addition, using clean energy helps the environment and reduces our carbon footprint and will help us achieve our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across all of Ameren's operations.”

Ameren Illinois plans to continue to purchase electric vehicles as they enter the market “to better gain knowledge and insight on emerging technology.”