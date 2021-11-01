Amazon now owns 20% of Rivian

BLOOMINGTON — Amazon has upped its investment in Rivian Automotive, owning about 20% of the electric vehicle maker, according to a quarterly filing.

The ownership stake as of Sept. 30 had a value of $3.8 billion, compared to $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows.

Rivian is building the electric vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal. The company also has a deal to develop electric vehicles for Amazon.

Ford Motor Co. has also invested in the company but removed a representative, executive Alexandra English, from the board in October. Ford in September announced plans to invest $11.4 billion in developing electric vehicles and batteries.

