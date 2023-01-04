Adams will be missed in Bloomington-Normal, community leaders say

While community leaders said they were saddened by the departure of Central Illinois Media Group President Dan Adams, many agreed his impact on Bloomington-Normal would be a lasting one.

After two years in the position, Adams is moving on to serve as Lee Enterprises’ political and advocacy director and regional director of sales for the company’s western region. He will be based in Missoula, Montana.

Adams said he had met amazing people and made lifelong friendships during his two years in Bloomington-Normal.

“Our community will continue to grow and thrive and I’m grateful for all of the businesses that allowed Pantagraph Media to be part of your success,” he said. “But you aren’t rid of me yet, as I plan to return for many functions and events, especially our Saturdays on the Square concert series, which will continue to rock our downtown Bloomington Museum Square this summer.

“This isn’t goodbye, It’s just farewell for now. Thank you for sharing this small moment in life with me.”

Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, said Adams’ departure represents a loss for Bloomington-Normal but a gain for his future home in Montana.

“As a collaborator, he did an amazing job pulling people together in a fun way but also in a legitimate, serious way that got stuff done,” Moore said. “He’s had a career that’s traveled him across the nation from sea to shining sea, and we were fortunate for a couple of years to have him land here in Bloomington.”

Moore said Adams took a “boots on the ground” approach to the job, always involving himself in community organizations and events.

For example, just days after he arrived in town, Adams volunteered for the chamber’s annual Children’s Christmas Party and helped pack gifts as well as distribute them to families in need, Moore said.

Adams’ community impact could be felt at a going-away party held for him the week before Christmas, where dozens of friends and supporters gathered at Reality Bites in downtown Bloomington.

Among those in attendance was Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, who said he had developed a personal and professional relationship with Adams over the past two years.

“One of the first things I noticed when Dan came is that he was very astute with regard to analytics and how The Pantagraph could help many of our organizations to rethink how we do things,” Cornille said. “Everything from geofencing to having a better understanding with regards to using targeted marketing in a meaningful way helped us as an organization to grow and get our message out there.”

The Saturdays on the Square concert series, held the past two summers in downtown Bloomington, is an example of Adams’ skill in highlighting local organizations while bringing the community together. The events are hosted by Pantagraph Media and the Castle Theatre.

“In a very short period of time, Dan demonstrated that he was a community leader who was a change agent working with many of us behind the scenes to understand how the relationship between us as organizations and The Pantagraph could become symbiotic in order to really change the community,” Cornille said. “I’m hoping what Dan has taught all of us is that we have to work together and we have to be courageous to step out sometimes and try new things.”

David Braun, general manager for Connect Transit, said Adams is a great listener which also makes him a great strategist, and it felt like he had a plan for how to make things better across the community.

Braun recalled his first meeting with Adams. He had braced for a conversation that revolved around sales, but found a refreshing surprise, as Adams just wanted to talk and learn more about the community.

“I think Dan will be missed in ways the community will never realize because he did not promote himself or the things he did, and instead worked behind the scenes to benefit Bloomington-Normal,” Braun said.

Marcfirst CEO Brian Wipperman said he met Adams through work on the McLean County Chamber of Commerce’s CEO Council, but they became fast friends.

Adams was instrumental in helping make the Marcfirst Golf Classic with professional golfer Fuzzy Zoeller and NBA All-Star Doug Collins a huge success, he said.

“I’m honored to call Dan a friend and a colleague,” Wipperman said. “This entire community is better for having him here. He will be missed by all of us both personally and professionally.”

Going forward, Central Illinois Media Group’s sales operations will now be overseen by Thomas Schager, acting vice president of sales for Indiana and Illinois.

Schager said Adams had embraced the communities he served and worked tirelessly to be a voice for the region’s organizations and businesses.

“Dan’s expertise, insight and experience in digital media and as a political advertising specialist, propels him into a role to support all of Lee Enterprises in the years to come,” he said.

Jonell Kehias, Central Illinois advertising/marketing director, said Adams had a huge impact not only on the company, but the community as a whole.

“He was a tireless champion for downtown Bloomington and a driving force in many local initiatives,” Kehias said. “His drive, his passion, and especially his humor, will be missed. He leaves Bloomington-Normal a better place.”

Prior to his time in Central Illinois, Adams previously served as director of sales at a4 Media, vice president of client services at Altice USA and owner of several businesses, including a home-care company, lifestyle magazine and a digital agency. He has held leadership positions with Lee Enterprises in Billings, Montana; Madison, Wisconsin; and Davenport, Iowa.