 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Watch now: Rivian, Normal's economic rebound featured on 'Today Show'

  • 0
110121-blm-loc-1rivian

A screenshot from a "Today Show" story about Rivian's economic boost to the Town of Normal.

 The Today Show

NORMAL — Rivian and the Town of Normal are under the national spotlight.

Both were highlighted in a "Today Show" segment Sunday by NBC correspondent Kevin Tibbles. The news package showcased the electric vehicle company's cutting-edge technology and plans for expansion.

Rivian plans largest expansion at Normal plant since its acquisition

Rivian's Brian Gace said in the report that their R1T pickup truck is "the coolest thing on the planet."

The nationally-broadcast show noted how Normal's uptown business district is thriving, and Heartland Community College already offers EV mechanics classes.

092821-blm-loc-20rivianpickup

A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.

One student told Tibbles in the story that his post-graduation plans were to "go to Rivian, baby. That's my goal."

A new off-campus Heartland College classroom is training the electric vehicle technicians of the future. READ MORE HERE.

The video story included an interview with Pam Locsin, owner of The Garlic Press, who shared how she's very happy to "be back to Normal," and that businesses are wanting to set up shop in town.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he's happy the town and Rivian are getting the recognition.

"'The Today Show,' the New York Times and the Financial Times have all written about Rivian’s success in this community and it’s very gratifying," he told The Pantagraph Sunday morning.

Watch now: Pritzker tours electric vehicle training center at Heartland

In NBC's news package, the mayor spoke to Tibbles about the town is trying to look toward the future and grasp opportunities such as with Rivian.

He elaborated to The Pantagraph on how the EV company's employees generate many other jobs in the region. Koos also said he thinks the company will benefit from the leverage of other companies that want to be near Rivian, like their suppliers.

"That generally happens when you have an operation that large," the mayor said. "We’re pretty sure that’s going to come as a result."

He expects the success will continue to grow in the community, adding they have full support from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and federal legislators.

"They all think this is really good for the region," the mayor said.

Watch now: Illinois targets EV industry with tax credits, incentives

Koos also took in Locsin's enthusiasm from her interview.   

"There’s just a sense of excitement in the community that Rivian is now in production," he said, "and it’s a huge economic boost for the region that we live in, with all the new jobs and the sales of those vehicles.

"We’re all pretty pumped about it."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News