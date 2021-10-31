Watch now: Rivian, Normal's economic rebound featured on 'Today Show'

NORMAL —
Rivian and the Town of Normal are under the national spotlight.
Both were highlighted in a "
Today Show" segm ent Sunday by NBC correspondent Kevin Tibbles. The news package showcased the electric vehicle company's cutting-edge technology and plans for expansion.
Rivian's Brian Gace said in the report that their R1T pickup truck is "the coolest thing on the planet."
The nationally-broadcast show noted how Normal's uptown business district is thriving, and Heartland Community College already offers EV mechanics classes.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
One student told Tibbles in the story that his post-graduation plans were to "go to Rivian, baby. That's my goal."
A new off-campus Heartland College classroom is training the electric vehicle technicians of the future.
READ MORE HERE.
David Proeber
The video story included an interview with Pam Locsin, owner of
The Garlic Press, who shared how she's very happy to "be back to Normal," and that businesses are wanting to set up shop in town.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he's happy the town and Rivian are getting the recognition.
"'The Today Show,' the New York Times and the Financial Times have all written about Rivian’s success in this community and it’s very gratifying," he told The Pantagraph Sunday morning.
In NBC's news package, the mayor spoke to Tibbles about the town is trying to look toward the future and grasp opportunities such as with Rivian.
He elaborated to The Pantagraph on how the EV company's employees generate many other jobs in the region. Koos also said he thinks the company will benefit from the leverage of other companies that want to be near Rivian, like their suppliers.
"That generally happens when you have an operation that large," the mayor said. "We’re pretty sure that’s going to come as a result."
He expects the success will continue to grow in the community, adding they have
full support from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and federal legislators. "They all think this is really good for the region," the mayor said.
Koos also took in Locsin's enthusiasm from her interview.
"There’s just a sense of excitement in the community that Rivian is now in production," he said, "and it’s a huge economic boost for the region that we live in, with all the new jobs and the sales of those vehicles.
"We’re all pretty pumped about it."
Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck was available to be test driven at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display at the company's First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant on Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.