Watch now: Rivian, Normal's economic rebound featured on 'Today Show'

NORMAL — Rivian and the Town of Normal are under the national spotlight.

Rivian's Brian Gace said in the report that their R1T pickup truck is "the coolest thing on the planet."

The nationally-broadcast show noted how Normal's uptown business district is thriving, and Heartland Community College already offers EV mechanics classes.

One student told Tibbles in the story that his post-graduation plans were to "go to Rivian, baby. That's my goal."

The video story included an interview with Pam Locsin, owner of The Garlic Press, who shared how she's very happy to "be back to Normal," and that businesses are wanting to set up shop in town.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said he's happy the town and Rivian are getting the recognition.

"'The Today Show,' the New York Times and the Financial Times have all written about Rivian’s success in this community and it’s very gratifying," he told The Pantagraph Sunday morning.

In NBC's news package, the mayor spoke to Tibbles about the town is trying to look toward the future and grasp opportunities such as with Rivian.

He elaborated to The Pantagraph on how the EV company's employees generate many other jobs in the region. Koos also said he thinks the company will benefit from the leverage of other companies that want to be near Rivian, like their suppliers.

"That generally happens when you have an operation that large," the mayor said. "We’re pretty sure that’s going to come as a result."

He expects the success will continue to grow in the community, adding they have full support from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and federal legislators.

"They all think this is really good for the region," the mayor said.

Koos also took in Locsin's enthusiasm from her interview.

"There’s just a sense of excitement in the community that Rivian is now in production," he said, "and it’s a huge economic boost for the region that we live in, with all the new jobs and the sales of those vehicles.

"We’re all pretty pumped about it."

