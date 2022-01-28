Pantagraph Media 185 years in the making

BLOOMINGTON — Some have lived nearly their whole lives turning pages of The Pantagraph, a news organization with roots in a publication founded 185 years ago this month.

Documented in “The Daily Pantagraph’s 100th Anniversary Edition,” published Nov. 20, 1946, were winners among 151 entries of an "oldest subscriber contest.” Placing first was 89-year-old Roselia Builta, following estimations she began to “absorb meaning” from the paper at the age of 6. Her father signed up for deliveries in 1860 to get news of the then-brewing Civil War.

Seventy-six years have passed and new generations of readers carry on this tradition. The technology used in news reporting and gathering has radically evolved. Once acclaimed to have published more aerial photos than any other newspaper, unmanned remote-control drones have now replaced turboprop airplanes in The Pantagraph’s modern reporting toolbox.

Despite the changes, the news philosophy on which The Pantagraph’s legacy was built remains familiar to this day. In the commemorative 1946 publication, the editorial board said it got reader confidence by adhering to the principles of providing complete, factual news reports, exercising fairness, and owning a "community conscience."

The board theorized: “It has fought for a community market place, for better schools, for paved streets, for rural free delivery, for adequate fire protection, for better health and sanitation, for an adequate water supply, for all-weather roads — community betterment on the broadest possible front.”

The Pantagraph now traces its founding to the creation of The Bloomington Observer and McLean County Advocate on Jan. 14, 1837. It was born in McLean County’s second courthouse, where Abraham Lincoln, Stephen Douglas and David Davis practiced law, alongside founder Jesse Fell.

The Observer is considered a predecessor of The Pantagraph because of Fell’s interest in the paper. It died in the 1839 depression, but Charles P. Merriman would establish "The Western Whig" in 1846. Several name changes would ensue, eventually settling on “The Weekly Pantagraph” in the mid-1850s.

Fell’s son-in-law, William O. Davis, took over the paper in the 1870s. The Merwins later inherited the operation and held it until the Chronicle Publishing Co. bought it in 1980. Pulitzer Inc. acquired it in 1999, and it was purchased by Lee Enterprises in 2005.

Preserving the past

Before what's now Pantagraph Media moved to its current home of 205 N. Main St. in 2018, a collection of over 1 million photo negatives was donated to McLean County Museum of History.

George Perkins, archivist for the museum, said, “This is the most significant collection that we have in the museum.”

He explained that photographers covering an event would get five or six pictures, but only one or two might appear in the paper. Perkins said the published photos may be wonderful, “but the other pictures might even be more significant to someone.”

Perkins said they’re working on digitizing every image, and have received around $500,000 so far in grants to accomplish that goal. Around 160,000 images have been scanned.

The Pantagraph’s archives are also available at newspapers.com. In total, 1,630,549 pages have been uploaded.

Continued trust

In reflection, Pantagraph Media President Dan Adams noted the paper’s founder and staff have included famous sons like Fell, Adlai Stevenson II, Alan Guebert, Fred Young and Dave Kindred.

“Pantagraph founder Jesse Fell used the paper to back Abraham Lincoln for president and to advocate for paved roads in Bloomington,” Adams said.

Adams said Pantagraph Media has a proud tradition of being involved in the community, sponsoring numerous events and charitable endeavors. That includes the 95-year-old Goodfellow Fund, which aids underprivileged children and families.

“As I just had the privilege to join The Pantagraph family in 2020, I can’t take credit for any of their past successes, but I am confident that we will continue to tell the stories of council meetings, basketball games and business openings and closings,” Adams said. “We will continue to hold our local governments, politicians, police officers and school boards accountable.”

“We will continue to help this community thrive and grow."

In closing, Adams invoked the words of Arthur Sulzberger Jr., of The New York Times Co.: “Newspapers cannot be defined by the second word — paper. They’ve got to be defined by the first word — news.”

