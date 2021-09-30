Carle's Colleen Kannaday wins 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award

DOWNS — Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, is the winner of this year's Athena Leadership Award.

The accolade was announced Thursday evening at Epiphany Farms Estate in Downs, in an event hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Pantagraph Media.

A press release from the chamber said Kannaday has a decade of experience as president of the health care company, and is responsible for Carle's Western Region Service Area. That includes 221 beds at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, and at Eureka's 25-bed critical access hospital.

The foundation of Kannaday's leadership is her ability to build meaningful and trusting relationships, the release said.

Another area of Kannaday's excellence is her "infectious personality," the release said. A previous intern-turned-employee told the chamber that Kannaday bring a lot of encouragement to morning meetings, along with a positive attitude that inspires enthusiasm in her employees at the start of each day.

One nominator also told the chamber that Kannaday created an inclusive culture that fosters collaboration, adding they looked up to her leadership style.

According to Tori Weinberg, marketing and communications manager at the chamber, the award is modeled after the Greek goddess Athena, and the winner is selected by an objective panel of executives from across Illinois, who are not local to the Bloomington-Normal area.

"(Nominees) are judged against whether or not they achieved the highest level of professional excellence, they contribute time and energy to improve quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential," Weinberg said.

Other nominees included Aggie Hedin, client care manager for Synergy Homecare of Central Illinois; Aimee Beam, vice president of development, public relations and marketing at The Baby Fold; and McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

Yoder said at the event that she was thrilled to be nominated.

"It's an amazing group of women I'm with, so I'm honored to be a part of this," she told The Pantagraph.

Yoder said she thought Thursday would be a special night for everyone.

Hedin told The Pantagraph she was humbled and honored by the nomination, adding that being chosen as a finalist "among three other great women leaders" has been a great experience.

She said as the oldest of six, "I'm not used to being in the limelight."

Beam said she felt very humbled Thursday, and she was excited to be around her community.

"It's a wonderful community with a lot of people who deserve to be recognized, in addition to me," she said.

Beam added she appreciated the chamber bringing people together after a long time apart.

Weinberg said they were excited for the full event to return this year, as they took a year off selecting an Athena award winner during the pandemic. She said they held a small, socially distanced reception for the 20 Under 40 honorees in 2020.

"We're really excited to be back in person this year," Weinberg said, adding they strategically chose a sheltered yet outdoor location for 2021.

The chamber also honored several for its 20 Under 40 award category on Thursday.

Those honorees are Dr. Kate Browne, Illinois Wesleyan University; Jeremy Daniel, Integrity Technology Solutions; Kyle Davis, Candlewood Suites; Kirsten Evans, Coldwell Banker Real Estate; Chad Frankeberger, Farnsworth Group; Jeanne Hamilton, Bloomington Public Library; Jenna Hart, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Carle Health; Laura Hughs, Bloomington Public School District 87; Grace Irvin, Chestnut Health Systems; Barbara Little, State Farm; Craig McCormick, CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors; Elizabeth Palma, executive assistant for Julie Dobski; Betty Garcia Patino, Rob Dob’s Restaurant and Bar; Stephanie Paxton, Chestnut Health Systems; Brett Petersen, Busey; Brad Ruehrdanz, Bloomington-Normal YMCA; Annie Swanson, Henricksen Commercial Furniture; Brandon Thornton, Bloomington High School, District 87; John Twork, Illinois Wesleyan University; and Andi Whalen, INB, N.A.

