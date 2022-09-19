Business Achievements: Vasso promoted at Heartland Bank

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. announces Patrick V. Masso, CFA, has been promoted to senior vice president and director of portfolio management and financial planning in the bank’s wealth management division.

Under his leadership, Heartland Bank wealth management investment strategies have consistently eclipsed benchmarks and helped clients meet goals through tax-efficient asset growth. In addition, Masso has led the initiative to make financial planning a cornerstone of the client relationship experience. Masso, who joined the bank in 2016, works at the 200 W. College Ave., Normal, location.

Masso holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Bradley University, where he finished first in his class. He received the 2011 Outstanding Finance Graduate Award and the 2011 Foster College of Business Administration Robert J. Saner Award in Business Administration. Masso served as a board member of the Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois from 2015-2018. He was awarded the CFA charter in August 2016.

A Peoria native, Masso and his wife, Caroline, have three children and are expecting their fourth.