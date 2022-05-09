Business Achievements: Van Winkle named community reinvestment program coordinator at Heartland Bank

Van Winkle has five years of banking experience. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration on legal assisting from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. She has been teaching financial education classes in collaboration with various nonprofits in Champaign and McLean counties for three years. She has also been instrumental in launching and teaching the bank’s virtual financial education courses. Originally from Ohio, Amber makes her home in Champaign County with her husband and children.