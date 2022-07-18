Business Achievements: Tillman promoated at Heartland Bank; Conterio named to IBA Future Leaders Alliance Board

Tillman named retail manager at Heartland Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. promoted Melissa Tillman to retail manager for the bank’s Bloomington office at 205 N. Main St. She is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training. Angie Serratos has moved to the retail manager position at the bank’s Hershey and Oakland locations.

Tillman has 16 years of banking experience. She looks forward to being more involved with the downtown community and the many opportunities it provides. Originally from Emden, Melissa now makes her home in Bloomington.

Conterio named to IBA Future Leaders Alliance Board

MINOOKA — Deanne Conterio, SVP/retail banking director at Heartland Bank and Trust Co., Minooka, was appointed to the Illinois Bankers Association 2022-23 Future Leaders Alliance Board by IBA President and CEO Randy Hultgren.

As a member of the board, Conterio is charged with developing and overseeing the foundation of the FLA program — a membership program dedicated to the leadership development of promising leaders in the Illinois banking industry through highly engaging educational events, increasing awareness and involvement in the legislative process, creating opportunities for community service and relationship building.