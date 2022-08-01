Business Achievements: Stephanie Laws named retail manager at Heartland Bank

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. has promoted Stephanie Laws to retail manager for the bank’s Normal office at 200 W. College Ave. She is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

Laws has six years of banking experience working her way through various retail positions. She volunteers with her church, St. Mark Lutheran. Originally from Heyworth, she now makes her home in Bloomington with her husband, Cameron, and their son, Christopher.