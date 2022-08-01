 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Achievements: Stephanie Laws named retail manager at Heartland Bank

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. has promoted Stephanie Laws to retail manager for the bank’s Normal office at 200 W. College Ave. She is responsible for ensuring value and top-of-the-line service to bank customers, as well as retail employee development and training.

Stephanie Laws

Laws has six years of banking experience working her way through various retail positions. She volunteers with her church, St. Mark Lutheran. Originally from Heyworth, she now makes her home in Bloomington with her husband, Cameron, and their son, Christopher.

Heartland Bank and Trust Co. is a community bank with assets of $4.3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available at www.hbtbank.com.

