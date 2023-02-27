BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Family Health Center is pleased to welcome Jared C. Rogers, MD, CPE, FAAFP, as medical director.

Dr. Rogers earned a Doctor of Medicine from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

He has more than 40 years of family and emergency medicine experience, including providing high-quality health care to children, adolescents and adults.

As medical director, Dr. Rogers’ goal is to “help guide Chestnut Family Health Center in a direction so the community will see it as a valuable and accessible resource for primary health care, behavioral health care, and dental care.”

He is Board Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a Certified Physician Executive.