Business Achievements: Norvell joins Heartland Bank's ag services team

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. announced Jonathan Norvell has joined the agricultural services team as vice president and senior farm manager. He will serve farm management needs in central and northern Illinois, and works at Heartland Bank’s uptown Normal location at 200 W. College Ave.

With over 30 years in agricultural services, including the University of Illinois systems and the Office of Treasury Operation, he will work with customers to improve their farmland productivity and asset value by assisting with budgeting, controlling costs, creating cash flows, selling crops, collecting revenue, and overall daily management of the farmland.

Norvell received his Bachelor of Science degree at Illinois State University and his doctorate at the University of Illinois. He is an Accredited Farm Manager in the Illinois Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

A resident of Monticello, he serves on the Tatman Village Board and has served on the music booster board and as a coach and board member for local youth sports. He is also a volunteer for St. Philomena’s Church. He and his wife, Wendy, have two children.

Heartland Bank and Trust Co. is a community bank with assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa.

Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.