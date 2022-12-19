Business Achievements: Michael G. Wolf named Vice President at Farnsworth Group, Inc. in Bloomington

Michael G. Wolf named Vice President Farnsworth Group, Inc. in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Farnsworth Group, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael G. Wolf, PE, to Vice President for the national engineering, architecture, and survey firm based in Bloomington, IL.

Wolf, who is based in Bloomington, leads business development and strategy efforts throughout Farnsworth Group’s nearly 30 offices in addition to his role as National Strategy Manager for the company’s healthcare and higher education programs.

He joined Farnsworth Group in 2008 and has served in several technical and leadership positions, including regional Engineering Manager and Director of Farnsworth Group’s national Building Commissioning program. Wolf also serves on the Farnsworth Group Board of Directors.

“Mike offers a unique background that blends his electrical engineering skillset and a thorough understanding of building systems with business development, marketing, and strategic planning,” said Karen Jensen, PE, President and CEO of Farnsworth Group. “Mike’s appointment as Vice President is reflective of his demonstrated leadership, our expanded business operations, and his passion for making clients successful through design solutions.”

Wolf earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University as well as a bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from Illinois Wesleyan University. He recently completed his MBA from the University of Illinois. He is a registered Professional Engineer and holds certifications as a building Commissioning Authority (CxA), and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Building Design and Construction (LEED BD+C). He served as co-author of the recently published American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Reliability-Centered Maintenance Guide.

He has served on several boards including the Multi-Cultural Leadership Institute; Central Illinois Chapter of Healthcare Engineering (CICHE); and the Rupert Trust, which funds nursing education at Carle BroMenn and Illinois Wesleyan University. He has been a big brother for many years in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Illinois and plays piano and organ at a local church.

About Farnsworth Group