Business Achievements: McPeak joins Heartland Bank and Trust

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. announces the addition of Jason McPeak to the wealth management team. McPeak, who has spent the past six years focused on financial planning for a major insurance company, will be located at 200 W. College Ave. in Normal as a wealth adviser. With over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, he will deliver comprehensive wealth management solutions to clients to help them reach their objectives.

McPeak holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Southern University. He also attended The American College of Financial Services and College for Financial Planning, earning certificates as a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Consultant and a Life Underwriting Training Counsel Fellow.

Currently serving as president of the Society of Financial Services Professionals – Central Illinois Chapter, McPeak is a resident of Normal and lives with his wife, Tracey, and two children.