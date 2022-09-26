Business Achievements: McPeak joins Heartland Bank and Trust

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. announces the addition of Jason McPeak to the wealth management team. McPeak, who has spent the past six years focused on financial planning for a major insurance company, will be located at 200 W. College Ave. in Normal as a wealth adviser. With over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, he will deliver comprehensive wealth management solutions to clients to help them reach their objectives.
McPeak holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia Southern University. He also attended The American College of Financial Services and College for Financial Planning, earning certificates as a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Consultant and a Life Underwriting Training Counsel Fellow.
Currently serving as president of the Society of Financial Services Professionals – Central Illinois Chapter, McPeak is a resident of Normal and lives with his wife, Tracey, and two children.
Heartland Bank and Trust Co.is a community bank with assets of $4.3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available at www.hbtbank.com.
Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.