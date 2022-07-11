Business Achievements: Malinowski promoted at Heartland Bank; youngest broker inducted to Mid Illinois Realtors Association

Malinowski promoted at Heartland Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. announces the promotion of Kelly Malinowski to marketing manager for the bank. Malinowski joined Heartland Bank in 2010 as a marketing specialist and most recently served as supervisor. During his career with the bank, he has gained experience in media planning, marketing strategy and project management.

A graduate of Normal Community High School, Malinowski graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations with a minor in business administration. He is active on the board of directors for the Bloomington Normal Swim Club, coaches for the Bloomington Normal Baseball Association and is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. A lifelong resident of Bloomington, Malinowski and wife, Angela, enjoy watching their three kids in various sports and school activities.

Youngest broker inducted to Mid Illinois Realtors Association

CLINTON — The Mid Illinois Realtors Association inducted its youngest-ever real estate broker — Gavin Devore, age 18 — as a Realtor member on June 29.

Devore, a broker/Realtor with Green Acres Real Estate, is attending Illinois State University, majoring in entrepreneurship. He is looking forward to serving clients in McLean and DeWitt counties.