Business Achievements: Malinowski promoted at Heartland Bank; youngest broker inducted to Mid Illinois Realtors Association

Malinowski promoted at Heartland Bank
BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. announces the promotion of Kelly Malinowski to marketing manager for the bank. Malinowski joined Heartland Bank in 2010 as a marketing specialist and most recently served as supervisor. During his career with the bank, he has gained experience in media planning, marketing strategy and project management.
A graduate of Normal Community High School, Malinowski graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations with a minor in business administration. He is active on the board of directors for the Bloomington Normal Swim Club, coaches for the Bloomington Normal Baseball Association and is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. A lifelong resident of Bloomington, Malinowski and wife, Angela, enjoy watching their three kids in various sports and school activities.
Youngest broker inducted to Mid Illinois Realtors Association
CLINTON — The Mid Illinois Realtors Association inducted its youngest-ever real estate broker — Gavin Devore, age 18 — as a Realtor member on June 29.
Devore, a broker/Realtor with Green Acres Real Estate, is attending Illinois State University, majoring in entrepreneurship. He is looking forward to serving clients in McLean and DeWitt counties.
You can reach Gavin on his cell 217-671-9088 or by email at Gavin.greenacres@gmail.com.
