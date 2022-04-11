Business Achievements: Local financial rep honored; Todd Lindsey promoted at Heartland Bank

Local financial representative receives industry honor

BLOOMINGTON — James (Jim) R. Brown, CFP, CASL, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, LUTCF, a wealth management adviser with The McClure Financial Group of Northwestern Mutual, has qualified for Court of the Table membership in the Million Dollar Roundtable , an international, independent association of leading life insurance producers. Court of the Table members distinguish themselves within the industry through their superior performance by producing at a level three times that of MDRT membership requirements. This is the 11th consecutive year Brown has achieved Court of the Table membership.

MDRT is a coveted career milestone that indicates sales and service achievement and is a highly recognized mark of excellence for life underwriters. Members must meet strict ethical and production requirements to qualify.

Brown has been associated with Northwestern Mutual since 1977. As a wealth management adviser, he provides expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals. He has qualified for MDRT membership for 42 years.

A native of Carmi, Brown received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Todd Lindsey promoted at Heartland Bank

CHAMPAIGN — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. has announced the promotion of Todd Lindsey, CTP, to vice president, manager of treasury services. Located at the 1101 W. Windsor Road in Champaign, Lindsey is responsible for overseeing treasury management client services and relationship growth throughout the bank’s footprint.

A 1987 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, Lindsey earned the Certified Treasury Professional designation from the Association of Financial Professionals in 1997 and brings 28 years of banking and financial experience to the bank. Involved in the Champaign-Urbana community, he has been active in booster groups supporting University of Illinois athletics as well as fundraising supporting local nonprofits. Originally from Mason City, Lindsey makes his home in Urbana with his wife, Martha Cooper.

Heartland Bank and Trust Co. is a community bank with assets of approximately $4.3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa.

