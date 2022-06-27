 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Achievements: Lee named operations analyst at Rooted Wealth Advisors

PONTIAC — Andrew Lee of Pontiac has joined Rooted Wealth Advisors as an operations analyst.

As a jack of all trades, Lee is the definition of versatile. He brings a high level of knowledge from multiple areas, including statistical financial analysis and expertise in the economics of human resources. Upon recently completing his Bachelor of Science in economics with a minor in business, Lee is studying to take on his next goal of passing his Series 65.

Lee grew up and is currently based out of Pontiac. In his off time, he enjoys working out, practicing his golf swing and staying up to date with all things economically. He is working with the operations team on data entry and analysis. We are proud to add him to our team as we continue to grow and expand while staying Rooted.  

Andrew Lee

