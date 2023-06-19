Dennis Kagel qualifies for 2023 Top of the Table MDRT Status

NORMAL — Dennis Kagel, Chartered Financial Consultant and Investment Advisor Representative qualified for the 2023 MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) TOP OF THE TABLE status based on 2022 business. There are 3 levels of membership for MDRT. They are Basic, Court of the Table and Top of the Table. Court of the Table requires 3 times the production for Basic and Top of the Table requires 6 times the production required for Basic membership. This is the 9th year that Kagel has qualified for TOP OF THE TABLE status out of the past 11 years.

Founded in 1927, The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) is The World's Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Exclusive MDRT membership is limited to the top financial services and life insurance professionals who adhere to strict professional and ethical standards to build trust and confidence with their clients. Advisor education is one of the strongest commitments that MDRT makes to its' members and as a result provides constant opportunities for learning about the most recent financial strategies through their annual meetings and website resources.

Dennis Kagel Financial Services was established in 1983 and provides personalized financial and investment planning. Kagel Financial Services specializes in conservative investment strategies designed to help individuals and businesses with retirement and income planning, tax planning, and estate planning. Dennis Kagel Financial Services is located at 321 Susan Drive, Suite A in Normal, IL. The office phone number is (309)454-9171.

Certified Risk Managers honors Jay McGee

BLOOMINGTON — Jay McGee of Mid America Insurance in Bloomington was recently honored by Certified Risk Managers (CRM) for leadership and professionalism in the field of risk management.

Mr. Jay McGee was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing five consecutive years of active affiliation with Certified Risk Managers. The CRM designation requires annual continuing education update ensuring their education is always up-to-date and relevant.

"Jay McGee's five-year accomplishment signifies an active commitment to advanced knowledge, finely honed skills and professional development," stated William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research. "Having and applying up-to date technical knowledge is what distinguishes the most successful risk management practitioners and industry leaders."