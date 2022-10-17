Business Achievements: Johns-Cummings joins Heartland Bank; Eastland Dental announces foundation

Johns-Cummings joins Heartland Bank

NORMAL — Heartland Bank and Trust Co. has announced the addition of Miranda L. Johns-Cummings to the wealth management team. Johns-Cummings, who has experience as a private client adviser and legal assistant, will be a fiduciary adviser and internal counsel at Heartland Bank’s location at 200 W. College Ave., Normal.

With over 18 years of experience in the legal and wealth management fields, she will work with clients as the adviser on trust and agency relationships, coordinate estate settlements, and serve as in-house legal counsel for the wealth management division.

Johns-Cummings holds both Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of Jurisprudence degrees from Indiana University.

Currently serving as treasurer of the Normal Rotary Foundation, she is also a member of the McLean County Bar Association, Eastern Illinois Estate Planning Council, Indiana State Bar and the Bar of the United States District Court of Southern Indiana.

Johns-Cummings is a resident of Normal and lives with her husband, George, and their daughter, Andora.

Eastland Dental announces Mike Milligan Foundation

BLOOMINGTON — The Mike Milligan Foundation was created by the American Academy for Oral & Systemic Health and announced Sept. 16 at the 12th annual Scientific Session in Phoenix. The foundation will enhance the association’s reach in attaining world-renowned speakers and leaders. These events have both medical and dental health care professionals in attendance who work together by sharing research and knowledge in their specialties to give better overall care to their patients.

Founded in 2010, AAOSH is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization of health care leaders and health professionals dedicated to expanding awareness of the relationship between oral health and whole-body health. AAOSH membership includes and is open to health professionals from many allied health disciplines, corporate supporters and sponsors, health educators, and health care leaders.

Dr. Mike Milligan graduated first in his class from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine. He is founder and president of OralSystemicLink.net, “Saving Lives through Oral-Systemic Health.” He is a founding member, past board member, past president and master fellow of the AAAOSH. He also is past president and board member of the McLean County Dental Society in Illinois.

Milligan has authored articles, contributed to articles, and/or lectured on many dental topics to groups nationwide including the AAOSH, Excellence in Dentistry, the Crown Council, 1000 Gems, Kisco Dental, The Richards Report, Madow Brothers Monthly, Dental Equipment and Materials, Dental Economics and others.