Business Achievements: Jewett named administrator for Ft. Jesse Imaging

NORMAL — Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women have announced Melissa Jewett, RT (R)(MR)(CT), MRSO as the new administrator of the facility as of April 1.

Jewett has over 21 years of experience in clinical diagnostic imaging. She joined Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women as the clinical manager in September 2017, overseeing all aspects of radiology services provided within the facility. In the time since she has become a strong leader, having led the charge with the introduction of new equipment, process workflows and safety initiatives.

Melissa Jewett

Additional staff promotions effective April 1 include:

  • Tami Rutledge, business office manager
  • Marie Stork, RT (R)(M), clinical supervisor
  • Paul Gramm, RT (R)(CT)(MR), lead technologist for CT, MRI and X-Ray

Also on April 1, Melissa Marx, previously administrator at Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women, was hired as senior director at outpatient imaging affiliates based out of Franklin, Tennessee.

Business Achievements are paid content. To submit an item, visit https://www.pantagraph.com/place_an_ad/achievement.

