Business Achievements: Jewett named administrator for Ft. Jesse Imaging

NORMAL — Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women have announced Melissa Jewett, RT (R)(MR)(CT), MRSO as the new administrator of the facility as of April 1.

Jewett has over 21 years of experience in clinical diagnostic imaging. She joined Ft. Jesse Imaging & Gale Keeran Center for Women as the clinical manager in September 2017, overseeing all aspects of radiology services provided within the facility. In the time since she has become a strong leader, having led the charge with the introduction of new equipment, process workflows and safety initiatives.