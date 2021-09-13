Business Achievements: Jacob Schlipf earns Real Estate Broker licenses

Jacob Schlipf earns Real Estate Broker licenses

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company’s Agricultural Services team brings many years of experience and specialized training to clients. To further enhance this service, Jacob Schlipf, Farm Manager, recently completed the comprehensive education and training requirements to earn his Real Estate Broker license. He will be focusing on farmland sales, purchases and farm management in Champaign, DeWitt, Livingston, and McLean Counties.

“Jacob has continued to expand his capabilities and talent and will now be able to offer his clients expertise with the buying and selling of their farm real estate,” said Kevin Birlingmair, Agricultural Services Director.

Schlipf is also a licensed UAS Drone Pilot and has over 8 years of experience in Farm Management.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $3.9 billion.

Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

Ryan Frye promoted to Commercial Lender

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces the promotion of Ryan Frye to Commercial Lender serving the Bloomington/ Normal communities. Located at the 401 North Hershey Road branch in Bloomington, Frye is responsible for addressing serving local business customers cash flow concerns and lending needs.

A graduate of Evangelical University with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, and a Masters in Business Administration from Missouri State University, Frye began his banking career with Heartland Bank in 2019 as a Credit Analyst. In 2020, he transitioned into a Portfolio Manager role further developing his skills in financial analysis and risk mitigation. “Ryan has grown professionally since joining our team in 2019. I look forward to seeing him build his reputation as a resource for trusted financial advice and community leadership,” commented Chad Beaty, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending.

A lifelong native, Bloomington is home to Frye and wife Sarah.

