Business Achievements: Ihnes joins PNC Private Bank in Central Illinois, St. Louis markets

BLOOMINGTON — PNC Private Bank announced the appointment of Nathan Ihnes to vice president and senior fiduciary adviser. Based in Bloomington, Ihnes will help oversee fiduciary administration and new business development for PNC Private Bank in both the Central Illinois and St. Louis regions.

Ihnes comes to the role with nearly 20 years of experience in private banking, estate planning, investment and wealth management, and trust and fiduciary services. Most recently he served as in-house counsel, trust officer and wealth adviser for Heartland Bank and Trust Co.

“Nathan is an accomplished leader with deep expertise in wealth and fiduciary management,” said Brian Ray, PNC regional president for Central Illinois. “His extensive connectivity to the region and record of success will allow us to further strengthen our existing client relationships and position us to advance PNC’s growth strategy in the region.”

Ihnes earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a law degree from Northern Illinois University. He serves as treasurer for the McLean County Bar Association Foundation. Previously he has served as treasurer of the McLean County Bar Association, as a board member of the Advocate (Carle) BroMenn Philanthropy Council and the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development.