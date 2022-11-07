Business Achievements: Ihnes joins PNC Private Bank in Central Illinois, St. Louis markets

BLOOMINGTON — PNC Private Bank announced the appointment of Nathan Ihnes to vice president and senior fiduciary adviser. Based in Bloomington, Ihnes will help oversee fiduciary administration and new business development for PNC Private Bank in both the Central Illinois and St. Louis regions.
Ihnes comes to the role with nearly 20 years of experience in private banking, estate planning, investment and wealth management, and trust and fiduciary services. Most recently he served as in-house counsel, trust officer and wealth adviser for Heartland Bank and Trust Co.
“Nathan is an accomplished leader with deep expertise in wealth and fiduciary management,” said Brian Ray, PNC regional president for Central Illinois. “His extensive connectivity to the region and record of success will allow us to further strengthen our existing client relationships and position us to advance PNC’s growth strategy in the region.”
Ihnes earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a law degree from Northern Illinois University. He serves as treasurer for the McLean County Bar Association Foundation. Previously he has served as treasurer of the McLean County Bar Association, as a board member of the Advocate (Carle) BroMenn Philanthropy Council and the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development.
PNC Private Bank is part of the PNC Asset Management Group, which is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC AMG is a relationship-based provider of investment, planning, banking and fiduciary services to wealthy individuals and institutions through the proactive delivery of value-add ideas and solutions. PNC AMG offers personal asset management for high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families through PNC Private Bank and PNC Private Bank Hawthorn; and institutional asset management services to corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and nonprofits through Institutional Asset Management. For more information about PNC Asset Management Group, visit www.pnc.com.
Photos: YWCA Women of Distinction honored
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Kris Williams
Honoree Messina Lambert
Honoree Karen Irvin
Honoree Joan Hartman
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Erin Barnard
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Emily McCusker
YWCA President/CEO Liz German, honoree Michelle Cope
Wings Ward Recipients, Tenesha Brown, Cathleen Hays, Lakeesha Smith, Zeina Soued, Irene Vincy
Ruth Ann Lipic, Marilyn Morrow, Christine Barnard
Monica and Tristan Bullington
Rev. Janet Proeber, David Proeber
Nikita Richards, Karen Fleming, Cheris Larson, Lisa Thompson
Melissa Libert, Yuki Gottschaldt, Beth Whisman, Amelia Buragas
Diana Bender, Bianca Henry , Melissa Breeden, Jenn Golliday
Ronda Glenn, Denise Risinger
Heather and Bryce Miller
Linda Kimber
Cathy Beck
Carolyn Moon
Rocio Rivadeneyra
Steph Mazanowski
Mollie Ward
Victoria Harris
Kari Sandhaas
Angel Howard
Debra Thomas
Rhonda Flegel
Aimee Beam
Elisabeth Reed
Hannah Johnson
Lynda Straw
Rev. Janet Proeber
Ann Harding, Julie Kubsch
Tenesha Brown, Faye Freeman Smith, Sonya Mau
Aimee and Brian Beam
Bill, Michelle and Taylor Cope
Mike Matejka, Kari Sandhaas
Nominee Kari Sandhaas table
Carol De La Cruz, Cynthia Ashby
Joe McDonnell, Brandy Maloney, Tom Dzurison
Women of Distinction honoree Kris Williams table
Women of Distinction honoree Emily McCusker and nominee Mollie Ward table
Barb Nathan, Colleen Reynolds, Patriece Gentry
Jaimee Thomas, Keara Wright
Jenn Golliday, Peter Kimerling, Clara Varlese
Camille Taylor
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Tenesha Brown
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Cathleen Hays
Karla Chandler-Huffman, Lakeesha Smith
Zeina Soued
Irene Vincy
