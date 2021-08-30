Business Achievements: Horvath elected to serve on IBA Board

Horvath elected to serve on IBA Board

BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence J. Horvath, Executive Vice President and Regional Senior Lender of Heartland Bank and Trust Company in Bloomington, Ill., has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The election was held on Aug. 12 during the organization’s virtual Annual Conference.

Horvath joined Heartland Bank in 2010 and currently oversees commercial lending for all markets outside Cook County and the Chicago Suburban area. He has been active in the Bloomington community serving on boards of various community organizations. In addition, he currently serves on the loan committee for the largest community development corporation in the state and is also Heartland Bank’s representative serving on the board for Illinois Real Estate Title Center. He holds a BS in Finance from Western Illinois University.

“The IBA is pleased and honored to have Larry on our board team,” said 2021-2022 IBA Chair Michelle Gross, State Bank of Bement. “He will be a great asset to the association’s board of directors.”

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $3.9 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

