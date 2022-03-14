Business Achievements: Heartland Bank names Bob Beverage CFO

Bob Beverage named CFO for Heartland Bank

BLOOMINGTON — Heartland Bank and Trust Company proudly announces Bob Beverage has been named Chief Information Officer. Having joined the bank in 2009 as a Network Administrator, Bob has most recently served as IT Director overseeing Networking and Information Technology.

As Chief Information Officer, Bob will continue to oversee Information Technology and Networking in addition to ensuring the bank’s information and cyber security. Bob will continue to report to Lance Carter, Chief Operating Officer from the offices located at Hershey Road in Bloomington.

“This promotion of Bob recognizes the role he has grown into over the years, as a leader at the bank,” said Lance Carter, Chief Operating Officer.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.

